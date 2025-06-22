Bulls Sweep Storm Chasers with 7-6 Triumph

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - Bulls shortstop Carson Williams blasted a go-ahead home run in the seventh, while left fielder Chandler Simpson clubbed two hits and stole two bases as Durham finished off a six-game series sweep with a 7-6 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday evening at Werner Park.

After Tristan Peters opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first, Jamie Westbrook clubbed a run-scoring double and scored on Chandler Simpson's single in the second to make it 3-0. One inning later Peters would come across on a wild pitch as part of a two-run third to extend the lead to five. Omaha then countered with a six-run fourth, though RF Tanner Murray would answer with an RBI double to center in the fifth to even the contest at 6-6. Williams one inning later blasted his 11th homer of the year, a solo shot, to give the Bulls the lead once again at 7-6.

Joining Williams (2-4, 2 R, HR, 1 RBI) and Simpson (2-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SB) in recording multi-hit efforts for the Bulls were Peters (2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI), Murray (2-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI), and Westbrook (2-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI).

Durham reliever Ben Peoples (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO) earned the victory with a scoreless frame, while Mason Englert (1.0 IP, 1 H) notched his first professional save.

How Sweep It Is: Durham finished off their second six-game series sweep of the season on Sunday evening, outscoring the Storm Chasers 49-23. The Bulls previously swept the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Durham Bulls Athletic Park between April 27-May 4. Prior to that series, Durham had not swept an opponent in a six-game series since the format was introduced at the start of the 2021 season.

Sunday Sunday Sunday: Williams' longball marked the fourth consecutive Sunday game in which he has homered. Williams has also recorded hits in seven of his last nine contests dating back to June 12.

We're Halfway There: Sunday's contest marked the official end of the first half of the 2025 International League season, with Durham finishing third out of 20 teams. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp overcame a 7.0 game deficit with 14 games remaining to clinch the first half title. The winner of the second half will face the Jumbo Shrimp in a three-game series in Jacksonville following the conclusion of the regular season.

What's Next: Following an off day on Monday, the Bulls return home to face the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, starting on Tuesday, June 24. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been determined.







