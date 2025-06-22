Jacksonville Drops Finale to Syracuse
June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After taking an early lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp surrendered four unanswered runs in their 6-4 loss to the Syracuse Mets Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Trailing 4-2, Syracuse's (31-44) bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gilberto Celestino walked and Yonny Hernández singled to start the frame. Chris Williams (1) followed with a three-run home run, putting the Mets in front 5-4.
The Mets plated their final run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Donovan Walton (10) blasted a home run off Jacksonville (47-28) reliever Austin Roberts, increasing the lead to 6-4.
The Jumbo Shrimp took the initial lead in the top of the second. Deyvison De Los Santos (7) knocked a solo shot off Mets hurler Brandon Sproat, for a 1-0 lead.
Jacksonville padded their lead in the top of the third. Jacob Berry started the inning with a walk and then stole second. Two batters later, Jakob Marsee (8) crushed a two-run homer, his second home run in as many days, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-0.
Syracuse pulled to within one in the bottom of the third. With one out, Mark Vientos and Pablo Reyes smacked consecutive singles. David Villar followed with a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp plated their final run in the top of the fourth. Graham Pauley walked and stole second to begin the inning. A single from Brian Navarreto, coupled with a walk from Berry loaded the bases. Harrison Spohn drew a bases loaded walk, plating Pauley putting Jacksonville ahead by two.
Following an off day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp travel home to begin a six-game series with the Nashville Sounds to open the second half of the 2025 season. First pitch of Tuesday's contest is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
