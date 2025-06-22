Late Rally Falls Short in Omaha's Fifth Straight Loss

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a fifth straight game Saturday night, falling 8-7 to the Durham Bulls.

Right-hander Kyle Wright continued his Major League rehab with Omaha on Saturday. Durham took an early 2-0 lead with a 2-run home run in the top of the 1st inning and while Wright worked a scoreless 2nd, the Bulls added two more in the 3rd inning with a double, extending their lead to 4-0.

Stephen Nogosek followed Wright in the top of the 4th and the Bulls pulled away from Omaha with an RBI double for a 5-0 advantage. Cavan Biggio led off the bottom half of the frame with a solo home run to put the Storm Chasers on the board for a 5-1 score, still in favor of Durham.

Nogosek was chased from the game in the 5th inning, with Junior Fernández relieving him and inheriting loaded bases. Fernández collected all three outs, allowing just one of Nogosek's runs to score for a Durham 6-1 advantage.

The Chasers narrowed the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the 6th inning. Diego Castillo led off with a solo home run and MJ Melendez followed with a two-out walk, scoring on a double from Luca Tresh.

Brandon Johnson took the mound in the top of the 7th and threw a 1-2-3 inning. Evan Sisk relieved Johnson in the 8th and the Bulls added a run on a single and Omaha error, extending their lead to 7-3.

The Storm Chasers tied Durham at 7-7 in the 8th after Castillo led off with a single and Joey Wiemer followed with a double. Melendez hit a 3-run home run and Tresh added a solo homer of his own on the next pitch, as Omaha's four-run inning tied the game.

Andrew Hoffmann followed Sisk in the 9th inning and Durham regained an 8-7 lead on a two-out RBI single. In the bottom half of the frame, Peyton Wilson tripled and Biggio walked, but Omaha's rally came up short, finalizing the 8-7 score in favor of Durham.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Sunday, June 22 with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.