Memphis Wraps up First Half with Dominant Win over Norfolk
June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished off the first half of the season with a victory in the finale of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 9-0 final score on Sunday at AutoZone Park.
All nine Redbirds batters reached base safely in the victory while seven reached more than once. Third baseman Nathan Church went 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot with two triples and two runs scored. Shortstop Brody Moore went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Second baseman Bryan Torres belted his fourth home run of the season. The left-handed hitter reached base twice in five plate appearances and moved his on-base percentage to a league-leading .462. Left fielder Jose Fermin reached three times in five plate appearances to push his OBP to .432, second-best in the International League.
Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (1-1) earned his first career Triple-A victory in shutout fashion. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five. Roby did not face more than four batters in any of his six frames. Chris Roycroft and Ryan Fernandez faced the minimum over the final 3.0 innings of relief.
Memphis finished the first half 41-32. The second half schedule begins Tuesday night in Durham.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, June 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from June 22, 2025
- Memphis Wraps up First Half with Dominant Win over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Drop First Half Finale at Worcester 12-10 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Loses In Final Game Of First Half - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Drops Finale to Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Steamy Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Indy Falls in Series Finale Behind Columbus' Six-Run Frame - Indianapolis Indians
- Another Win for ClipShow on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Beck Strong at the Start, RailRiders Hold on at the Finish - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Late Push Not Enough, Split Series with RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, IronPigs Canceled Sunday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Cancelled on Sunday, June 22nd - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- June 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 22 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Rally Falls Short in Omaha's Fifth Straight Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Simpson Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Debut in the Show - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Wraps up First Half with Dominant Win over Norfolk
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides
- Church Inside-The-Park Home Run Only Tally in Memphis Loss to Norfolk
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Sandlot Night
- Crooks Cracks Three-Run Homer to Seal Redbirds Win against Tides