Memphis Wraps up First Half with Dominant Win over Norfolk

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished off the first half of the season with a victory in the finale of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 9-0 final score on Sunday at AutoZone Park.

All nine Redbirds batters reached base safely in the victory while seven reached more than once. Third baseman Nathan Church went 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot with two triples and two runs scored. Shortstop Brody Moore went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Second baseman Bryan Torres belted his fourth home run of the season. The left-handed hitter reached base twice in five plate appearances and moved his on-base percentage to a league-leading .462. Left fielder Jose Fermin reached three times in five plate appearances to push his OBP to .432, second-best in the International League.

Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (1-1) earned his first career Triple-A victory in shutout fashion. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five. Roby did not face more than four batters in any of his six frames. Chris Roycroft and Ryan Fernandez faced the minimum over the final 3.0 innings of relief.

Memphis finished the first half 41-32. The second half schedule begins Tuesday night in Durham.

