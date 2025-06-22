Indy Falls in Series Finale Behind Columbus' Six-Run Frame

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians jumped ahead in the first inning with Ronny Simon's lead-off home run and threatened with a bases-loaded rally in the ninth but could not match a six-run third inning from the Columbus Clippers as they fell, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park.

With a 1-0 lead in the third, the game snowballed on Indy (42-32). Bubba Chandler (L, 2-2) allowed a single, a walk and a wild pitch to set up the Clippers (34-38) to tie the game with a single. They took the lead with an RBI groundout and worked another walk to set up Jhonkensy Noel for a three-run shot to break the game wide open. Will Wilson and Kody Huff followed with a single and a double to cap the inning and bring Columbus' lead to 6-1.

Columbus tacked on a run to its lead with Milan Tolentino's third home run of the series in the fourth inning and Noel cranked his second homer of the game for their final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Simon's lead-off homer, his second in an Indians uniform, was the Indians only run until the seventh inning. Alika Williams led off frame for Indy with a walk, Nick Solak singled and Jack Suwinski brought them around to score with a double. Solak's single was his third hit of the contest, marking his team-leading seventh three-hit effort, and he walked twice to become the first Indian to reach base five times in a game this season.

The Indians scratched across another run in the eighth, courtesy of Brett Sullivan doubling and scoring on an RBI ground out. Indy loaded the bases in the ninth inning with a Billy Cook double and a pair of walks and scored two runs on a Nick Yorke single and a walk from Sullivan but could not overcome the deficit.

Southpaw Doug Nikhazy (W, 4-4) picked up the win for Columbus, allowing five hits, one run and striking out six through 5.0 innings while Parker Mushinski (S, 2) earned the save after being brought in to escape the bases-loaded jam. Indy's bullpen allowed two runs and just three hits in relief of Chandler.

Indianapolis will kick off the second half of the season at Victory Field against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They will start their six-game series at 7:05 PM on Tuesday evening. Hunter Barco, MiLB's No. 87 prospect and No. 7 left-handed pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is set to start for Indy while Omaha has not yet named a starter.







