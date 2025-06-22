Norfolk Loses In Final Game Of First Half

International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (30-43) were shutout by the Memphis Redbirds (41-32), 9-0, on Sunday at AutoZone Park. The Tides split the series at Memphis 3-3 to finish out the First Half of the season with a 30-43 record.

Norfolk begins the Second Half with a nine-game, 10-day homestand at Harbor Park. After a scheduled off day tomorrow, the Triple-A affiliate for the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers, will play a six-game series against the Tides. From July 1 through 3, the Tides will face off against the Durham Bulls.

The beginning of the Second Half means every team in the league will return to a 0-0 record. The best record through September 21 will travel to Jacksonville for the International League Championship Series. The Jumbo Shrimp clinched the First Half last night. The International League Championship Series is a best-of-three series, with the winner facing off against the winners of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series at Las Vegas in a winner-take-all game.







