Norfolk Loses In Final Game Of First Half
June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (30-43) were shutout by the Memphis Redbirds (41-32), 9-0, on Sunday at AutoZone Park. The Tides split the series at Memphis 3-3 to finish out the First Half of the season with a 30-43 record.
Norfolk begins the Second Half with a nine-game, 10-day homestand at Harbor Park. After a scheduled off day tomorrow, the Triple-A affiliate for the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers, will play a six-game series against the Tides. From July 1 through 3, the Tides will face off against the Durham Bulls.
The beginning of the Second Half means every team in the league will return to a 0-0 record. The best record through September 21 will travel to Jacksonville for the International League Championship Series. The Jumbo Shrimp clinched the First Half last night. The International League Championship Series is a best-of-three series, with the winner facing off against the winners of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series at Las Vegas in a winner-take-all game.
International League Stories from June 22, 2025
- Memphis Wraps up First Half with Dominant Win over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Drop First Half Finale at Worcester 12-10 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Loses In Final Game Of First Half - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Drops Finale to Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Steamy Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Indy Falls in Series Finale Behind Columbus' Six-Run Frame - Indianapolis Indians
- Another Win for ClipShow on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Beck Strong at the Start, RailRiders Hold on at the Finish - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Late Push Not Enough, Split Series with RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, IronPigs Canceled Sunday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Cancelled on Sunday, June 22nd - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- June 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 22 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Rally Falls Short in Omaha's Fifth Straight Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Simpson Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Debut in the Show - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.