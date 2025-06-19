Beavers Homers Again In Loss To Memphis

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The Norfolk Tides (28-42) fell 9-3 to the Memphis Redbirds (40-30) Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Memphis would put up six runs in the sixth inning to blow it open.

Dylan Beavers went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. Beavers' home run was his seventh of the season, and he has now hit a homer in back-to-back games. He has now reached base in 18 straight starts since May 14. Chadwick Tromp went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the sixth to even the score at two. Terrin Vavra had a 2-for-3 night with a double and scored two of the Tides' runs.

Heston Kjerstad had to be removed from the game during the top of the first inning, as he fouled a ball off his leg. He was replaced by Hudson Haskin, who also had to leave the game after taking a pitch to the head in the fifth inning.

Memphis would open the game up in the bottom of the sixth inning, as they put up six runs. After a José Fermín two-RBI single made it 5-2, Jimmy Crooks would blast a three-run home run for his 10th long ball of the season to make it 8-2.

Norfolk has yet to announce a start for tomorrow's game, but Memphis will start RHP Michael McGreevy (7-1, 2.51). First pitch will be tomorrow at 8:05 PM EST from AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee.







