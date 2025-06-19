Clevinger Continues Dominant Run in Knights 9-3 Win

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights won their fifth straight home game on Wednesday night, 9-3 over the Gwinnett Stripers. Dominic Fletcher belted his second career Grand Slam and Mike Clevinger spun five solid innings in the winning effort.

Charlotte plated six of their nine runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Knights used a total of four walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Bryan Ramos, to immediately put the pressure on the Stripers.

Fletcher stepped to the plate with the bags full and launched a no-doubt Grand Slam onto the Atrium Health Home Run Porch beyond right field. Andre Lipcius immediately followed with a Home Run to left field.

The six-run lead was plenty of cushion for one of the International League's top pitchers in the month of June. Clevinger went five innings, surrendered one run, and struck out a season-high seven.

Clevinger has allowed only one run in his last 19 innings pitched and carries a 2-0 record with a 0.56 ERA in the month of June.

Korey Lee joined the fray with a solo Home Run in the bottom of the third inning. The Knights added two more in the fifth on a Lipcius bases-loaded walk and a Zach DeLoach sacrifice fly.

Cody Freeman and Jairo Iriarte finished off the Stripers from the bullpen. The duo combined to pitch the contest's final four innings.

The Knights will attempt to keep their home win streak alive on Thursday night with Game Three scheduled for 7:04pm ET.







