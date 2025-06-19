Bats Unveil Ballpark Pass Ticket Plan

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are excited to release a new, innovative ticket plan that gives fans the flexibility to attend as many games as they wish for the rest of the 2025 season. The Louisville Bats Ballpark Pass will give fans access to all remaining home games for just $99 for a single pass for $150 for a family of four.

"We are proud to give fans a new option to attend all Bats games without the financial commitment of season tickets," said Brenden Campbell, Bats Director of Ticket Sales. "The Bats Ballpark Pass will give fans the ability to guarantee admission to their favorite games throughout the season on their own schedules."

Beginning with Thursday night's game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Ballpark Pass is available for fans to use for as many games as they would like to for the remainder of the season.

The Ballpark Pass, now available through FanRally, gets holders the ability to book General Admission tickets for each Louisville Bats home game at no additional charge after the initial cost of the pass. General admission seats are located on the berm in left field and along the first base line. They are first-come, first-served tickets, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to get the best chance at sitting together on the berm.

Fans will be able to hold tickets for up to six games at a time. They will also have the ability to upgrade their general admission ticket to a reserved box seat by paying the difference between the two tickets (usually around $9).

The Bats and RailRiders continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.







