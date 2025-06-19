Wiemer Homers Twice as Omaha Drops Third Straight to Durham

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 8-4 on Friday night, their third straight loss against the Durham Bulls this week at Werner Park.

Chandler Champlain made his team-leading 14th start with Omaha in Friday night's game. Durham jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of doubles, four singles, and a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Harold Castro singled in his first at-bat back off the injured list, and Joey Wiemer followed with a 2-run home run, shrinking the deficit to 4-2.

In the 4th inning, Wiemer connected on his second home run of the game, a solo shot that made the score 4-3, though still in favor of Durham. In June, Wiemer is 11-for-24 (.458) with 4 home runs and 8 runs batted in.

Champlain went on to pitch three scoreless frames behind a rocky 1st inning but he was chased from the game in the 5th after the Bulls added a run on a sacrifice fly. Jacob Wallace relieved Champlain and inherited loaded bases without an out recorded in the inning. A sacrifice fly plated another run to increase Durham's lead to 6-3, though the run was charged to Champlain. Wallace retired all six batters he faced, striking out three for 2.0 perfect innings.

In the bottom of the 6th, Castro doubled, and a pitch hit Wiemer. Luke Maile added a single that scored Castro and advanced Wiemer to third; however, just one run plated for a 6-4 score before a double play cut the frame short.

Brandon Johnson took the mound for Wallace in the 7th and the Bulls extended their lead to 7-4 after a double and an RBI single.

Durham continued to add to its lead in the 8th after back-to-back doubles off Johnson scored a run for an 8-4 score. Stephen Nogosek followed Johnson with one out remaining in the inning, inheriting two base runners, but retired the next batter on one pitch to end the frame.

Nogosek pitched a scoreless 9th and struck out 3, but the Chasers went down in order in the bottom half of the frame to seal the 8-4 final score.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Friday, June 20. Right-hander Kyle Wright is scheduled to make his fourth Major League rehab appearance for Omaha with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.







