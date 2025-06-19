Wiemer Homers Twice as Omaha Drops Third Straight to Durham
June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 8-4 on Friday night, their third straight loss against the Durham Bulls this week at Werner Park.
Chandler Champlain made his team-leading 14th start with Omaha in Friday night's game. Durham jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of doubles, four singles, and a sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the 2nd, Harold Castro singled in his first at-bat back off the injured list, and Joey Wiemer followed with a 2-run home run, shrinking the deficit to 4-2.
In the 4th inning, Wiemer connected on his second home run of the game, a solo shot that made the score 4-3, though still in favor of Durham. In June, Wiemer is 11-for-24 (.458) with 4 home runs and 8 runs batted in.
Champlain went on to pitch three scoreless frames behind a rocky 1st inning but he was chased from the game in the 5th after the Bulls added a run on a sacrifice fly. Jacob Wallace relieved Champlain and inherited loaded bases without an out recorded in the inning. A sacrifice fly plated another run to increase Durham's lead to 6-3, though the run was charged to Champlain. Wallace retired all six batters he faced, striking out three for 2.0 perfect innings.
In the bottom of the 6th, Castro doubled, and a pitch hit Wiemer. Luke Maile added a single that scored Castro and advanced Wiemer to third; however, just one run plated for a 6-4 score before a double play cut the frame short.
Brandon Johnson took the mound for Wallace in the 7th and the Bulls extended their lead to 7-4 after a double and an RBI single.
Durham continued to add to its lead in the 8th after back-to-back doubles off Johnson scored a run for an 8-4 score. Stephen Nogosek followed Johnson with one out remaining in the inning, inheriting two base runners, but retired the next batter on one pitch to end the frame.
Nogosek pitched a scoreless 9th and struck out 3, but the Chasers went down in order in the bottom half of the frame to seal the 8-4 final score.
The Storm Chasers return to action on Friday, June 20. Right-hander Kyle Wright is scheduled to make his fourth Major League rehab appearance for Omaha with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.
International League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Wiemer Homers Twice as Omaha Drops Third Straight to Durham - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Crooks Cracks Three-Run Homer to Seal Redbirds Win against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Pitching, Homers Lead Red Wings to Third-Straight Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Strike Early and Look to Rebound in Game Four - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Drop Third Straight Game to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Defeats Omaha 8-4 for Third Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- Sabato's Monster Grand Slam Highlights Saints 8-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Take Game Three from the Knights, 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Beavers Homers Again In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Nashville Held to One Run in Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Woodford, Wicks Fan 11 in 6-1 Win over Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Spoil Schultz's Debut in 8-1 Rout of Knights - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Offense Held in Check in Worcester 9-4 on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Scratches by RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Surge Late, Snag 6-3 Victory over RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville and Syracuse Suspended Thursday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse and Jacksonville Suspended on Thursday, Doubleheader to be Played on Friday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Drop Suspended Game, Sink Clippers in Game 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Win One, Lose One Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- June 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Unveil Ballpark Pass Ticket Plan - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clevinger Continues Dominant Run in Knights 9-3 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons July 3rd Celebration Is 2 Weeks Away: BPO Concert Program, Giveaway, Special Offer Announced - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Wiemer Homers Twice as Omaha Drops Third Straight to Durham
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Bulls
- Omaha Drops Series Opener to Durham
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: June 17-22 vs. Durham Bulls
- Thomas Hatch Named International League Pitcher of the Week