June 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (38-32) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (41-28)

Thursday, June 19 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 4.86) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (7-1, 1.87)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series tonight against the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to be activated from the injured list and start tonight for Iowa vs. right-hander Logan Henderson for Nashville.

BOUNCE BACK: After being shutout on Tuesday, Iowa bounced back to a 5-4 win last night at Nashville... Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Ben Cowles also had two hits for the I-Cubs... Will Sanders earned his third win of the season after pitching 5.0 innings of three-run ball with three strikeouts... Nate Pearson worked 1.2 innings and earned his first save.

BLANKED: Tuesday night, Iowa was blanked for the third time this season and for the first since a 1-0 loss on April 23 vs. Louisville...on the other hand, the I-Cubs picked up their sixth shutout victory of the season on Sunday...it marked their first shutout since they blanked Omaha in both games of a doubleheader June 4.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season on Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances (24.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.20 ERA ranks second...he is one of nine pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie went 4-for-4 with a double Tuesday night which marked his third four-hit game of his career and first since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...OC hit his 11th home run of the season in the series finale on Sunday...Owen has homered in four of his last eight games, including in three straight from June 8-12...he became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024 and was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has reached base in 17 consecutive games dating back to May 30 in which he is batting .359 (23-for-64) with seven doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI and 10 walks.

VS. NASHVILLE: This series between Iowa and Nashville is the lone time the clubs play this season...the I-Cubs and Sounds met last year at First Horizon Park from July 9-14 and Nashville won five of the six games.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Sunday's afternoon's game at Principal Park lasted just an hour and 55 minutes, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

P É REZ POWER: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit his 12th home run of the season Friday night in the first inning...across his last 16 games since May 30, he has hit six home runs which is tied for the most in the International League during that span.

BALLY, BALLY: Following another multi-hit effort last night, five of Moises Ballesteros' 11 games he has at least two hits...Bally is batting .349 (15-for-43) with six doubles, one home run, 10 RBI and six walks over his last 11 and has tallied an RBI in eight of those games.

I'M THE ONE: Saturday night, outfielder Darius Hill tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with no hits allowed and two walks...it marked Darius' second career pitching with the last coming on July 31, 2024 in which he tossed 0.1 inning and did not give up a run...he has made the last two pitching appearances by a position player for the I-Cubs.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: I-Cubs starter Connor Noland secured his sixth quality start of the season on Sunday, which ranks second in the International League behind Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt who has seven...among qualified pitchers, Noland ranks tied for fourth in wins (6) and winning percentage (.667) and tied for fifth with 67.1 innings pitched...among International League pitchers who have made at least 13 starts, Noland's 3.74 ERA is third-best...Connor has made eight day starts this season and has gone 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA (12 ER in 42.2 IP) with 32 strikeouts.







