Stripers Take Game Three from the Knights, 8-1
June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Gwinnett Stripers 8-1 on Thursday night. Charlotte received a strong pitching performance from Noah Schultz in his Triple-A debut but Gwinnett used some timely hits to break away and earn their first win at Truist Field this season.
Joshua Palacios provided the Knights an early 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning when he crushed a two-out solo Home Run over the centerfield wall, his first in a Knights uniform.
Gwinnett's pitching buckled down after the blast. Charlotte did not manage a run over the game's final eight innings although they did finish with six hits; two from Corey Julks who upped his season average to .313.
Schultz pitched a clean first inning then allowed a run on two soft singles in the second. After a scoreless third, the Stripers rallied to score three runs in the fourth, added another in the fifth, and one more in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead. Gwinnett pushed two more runs across in the eighth for the final scoring tally.
Bryse Wilson also made his Knights season debut and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Justin Anderson notched a scoreless frame in relief as well.
Charlotte holds a two games to one lead in the series with Game Four scheduled for Friday night at 7:04pm ET.
