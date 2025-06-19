IronPigs Drop Third Straight Game to Red Wings
June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-26) lost their third straight game to the Rochester Red Wings (24-45) 6-1 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs now lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by just a half game in the standings for the International League First Half Title. The first half concludes on Sunday, June 22.
Drew Millas opened the scoring for the Red Wings with a solo homer in the first inning and Nick Schnell hit a two-run shot in the sixth to make it 3-0 Rochester.
The IronPigs got their only run in the game on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch for Gabriel Rincones Jr. in the last of the sixth.
Rochester stretched the lead late, plating a run in the eighth on a Jackson Cluff RBI double and a two-run single for Schnell in the ninth.
Chase Solesky (3-5) got the win for the Red Wings, allowing one run in 5.1 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out three.
Nabil Crismatt (4-5) took a tough-luck loss for the 'Pigs, allowing just one run in five innings on six hits, striking out five.
The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Friday, June 20th at 7:05 p.m. The 'Pigs have yet to announce a starter while Rochester goes with Cade Cavalli (2-1, 4.22).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
