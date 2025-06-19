Stripers Spoil Schultz's Debut in 8-1 Rout of Knights
June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The veteran lineup of the Gwinnett Stripers (27-45) scored early and often against Chicago White Sox' No. 1 prospect Noah Schultz, handing the 21-year-old six earned runs and a defeat in an 8-1 win over the Charlotte Knights (35-37) on Thursday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett is now 1-5 in Charlotte this season.
Scoring Recap: Gwinnett fell behind 1-0 on a solo home run by Joshua Palacios (1) in the first inning but quickly tied it at 1-1 on an RBI single by Eddys Leonard in the second. In the fourth, a three-run frame highlighted by an RBI double from James McCann and sacrifice fly by Leonard gave the Stripers a 4-1 edge. Sandy Leon's towering solo homer (6) to left field in the fifth and an RBI single by Jose Devers in the sixth extended it to 6-1. Jurickson Profar put the game out of reach with a two-run double in the eighth, making it 8-1.
Key Contributors: Davis Daniel (W, 4-5) cruised through 5.2 innings for the win, allowing just one run on five hits (4 BB, 6 SO). Michael Petersen (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) and Wander Suero (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO) finished out the game. Profar (1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Leonard (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI games, while Carlos Rodriguez (3-for-5, run) and McCann (3-for-5, double, 2 runs, RBI) had three-hit efforts. Schultz (L, 0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings in his Triple-A debut for Charlotte.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 16-6 (.727) when scoring at least five runs this season. Suero extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.0 over his last 12 appearances. Rodriguez's team-leading 14th multi-hit effort raised his average to a team-best .303. McCann is the first Gwinnett player to reach the 30-RBI mark this year.
Next Game (Friday, June 20): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Sabato's Monster Grand Slam Highlights Saints 8-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Take Game Three from the Knights, 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Beavers Homers Again In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Nashville Held to One Run in Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Woodford, Wicks Fan 11 in 6-1 Win over Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Spoil Schultz's Debut in 8-1 Rout of Knights - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Offense Held in Check in Worcester 9-4 on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Scratches by RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Surge Late, Snag 6-3 Victory over RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville and Syracuse Suspended Thursday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse and Jacksonville Suspended on Thursday, Doubleheader to be Played on Friday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Drop Suspended Game, Sink Clippers in Game 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Win One, Lose One Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- June 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Unveil Ballpark Pass Ticket Plan - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clevinger Continues Dominant Run in Knights 9-3 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons July 3rd Celebration Is 2 Weeks Away: BPO Concert Program, Giveaway, Special Offer Announced - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Spoil Schultz's Debut in 8-1 Rout of Knights
- Knights' Early Homer Barrage Buries Stripers 9-3
- Stripers' Struggles in Series Openers Continue in Charlotte
- Jarred Kelenic's Grand Slam Leads Stripers to 8-2 Rout of Redbirds
- Didier Fuentes Dazzle in Tough-Luck Debut for Gwinnett