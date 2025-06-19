Stripers Spoil Schultz's Debut in 8-1 Rout of Knights

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The veteran lineup of the Gwinnett Stripers (27-45) scored early and often against Chicago White Sox' No. 1 prospect Noah Schultz, handing the 21-year-old six earned runs and a defeat in an 8-1 win over the Charlotte Knights (35-37) on Thursday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett is now 1-5 in Charlotte this season.

Scoring Recap: Gwinnett fell behind 1-0 on a solo home run by Joshua Palacios (1) in the first inning but quickly tied it at 1-1 on an RBI single by Eddys Leonard in the second. In the fourth, a three-run frame highlighted by an RBI double from James McCann and sacrifice fly by Leonard gave the Stripers a 4-1 edge. Sandy Leon's towering solo homer (6) to left field in the fifth and an RBI single by Jose Devers in the sixth extended it to 6-1. Jurickson Profar put the game out of reach with a two-run double in the eighth, making it 8-1.

Key Contributors: Davis Daniel (W, 4-5) cruised through 5.2 innings for the win, allowing just one run on five hits (4 BB, 6 SO). Michael Petersen (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) and Wander Suero (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO) finished out the game. Profar (1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Leonard (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI games, while Carlos Rodriguez (3-for-5, run) and McCann (3-for-5, double, 2 runs, RBI) had three-hit efforts. Schultz (L, 0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings in his Triple-A debut for Charlotte.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 16-6 (.727) when scoring at least five runs this season. Suero extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.0 over his last 12 appearances. Rodriguez's team-leading 14th multi-hit effort raised his average to a team-best .303. McCann is the first Gwinnett player to reach the 30-RBI mark this year.

Next Game (Friday, June 20): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.