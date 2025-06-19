SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 19, 2025

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-32) at Louisville Bats (30-41)

June 19, 2025 | Game 69 | Road Game 35 | Louisville Slugger Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Cam Schlittler (1-1, 1.74) vs. RH Sam Benschoter (4-2, 3.52)

Schlittler: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 5.1 IP in 6/12 Win vs. SYR with 7 K & 3 BB (6-1 RailRiders)

Benschoter: Allowed 2 R on 5 H over 2.2 relief IP with 2 K & 0 BB in 6/14 Win @ IOW (14-2 Bats)

LAST TIME OUT- LOUISVILLE, KY (June 18, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 8-1 to the Louisville Bats Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The RailRiders surrendered four home runs and saw their eight-game winning streak snapped.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the second off Chase Burns, the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system. T.J. Rumfield led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sac fly from Bryan De La Cruz.

Jeimer Candelario's solo home run off Erick Leal tied the game in the third. Rece Hinds and Ryan Vilade went back-to-back in the bottom of the fourth to give Louisville a 3-1 advantage.

The Bats tallied five runs in an eight-batter seventh inning. With two on and two away, Candelario doubled off Geoff Hartlieb to extend the lead to 4-1. Francisco Urbaez reached on a two-run double, and Edwin Rios hit a two-run home run to center to cap the offense at a seven-run lead.

Leal (1-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Burns (1-0) earned his first Triple-A win with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

The RailRiders were limited to three total baserunners in the loss.

STREAKING NO MORE- Louisville snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. It was the longest winning streak in four years, matching a mid-June 2021 winning stretch.

CAM DO- Cam Schlittler makes his third start of the year for the RailRiders. The right-hander has allowed one solo home run in each of his two starts while striking out 15 and walking six over 10.1 innings of work.

DEBUT COMING- Jayvien Sandridge was signed to an MLB contract by New York today and selected to the active Yankees roster for their series finale against the Angels. The southpaw was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the RailRiders this season over six appearances, having been activated off the injured list in late May. Sandridge has appeared in 162 Minor League games in his career, dating back to 2018.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays at Louisville to close the first half of the 2025 season. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not played at Louisville Slugger Field since the 2019 campaign. They have hosted the Bats twice since 2021. The club has a 52-43 all-time mark on the road at Louisville, having gone 9-7 at Cardinal Stadium and 43-36 since 2000 at Louisville Slugger Field.

KING OF THE HILL- Allan Winans worked his first quality start of the season in Tuesday's series opener en route to his seventh win of the year. The right-hander needed 77 pitches to get through six for the first time this season. His effort was just the fourth time a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitcher completed six innings and only the third quality start of the campaign, joining Erick Leal's April 15 effort at Durham and Anthony DeSclafani's final start for the RailRiders last Tuesday.

SAVING THE DAY- RailRiders relievers have recorded seven saves this month over 14 games after having only notched five saves over the first 53 games of the season.

SWOONING- Braden Shewmake is riding a current team-best 11-game hitting streak as play begins this evening. The infielder was batting .194 at the end of May, but a .386 average in June has raised his overall number to .255. Shewmake also has seven extra-base hits this month after totaling five over the first two months of the season.

FAST START- Brennen Davis has reached safely in each of his first 11 games since joining the RailRiders roster on June 3 while the team was in St. Paul. The outfielder has five home runs, three doubles and scored nine times while driving in 12 over his two-plus series on the active roster.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 11-4 in June, putting them even with their May victory total in 10 fewer games. The RailRiders went 13-12 in April and sported an 11-14 mark last month.

MILESTONE APPROACHING- Baring any changes to the schedule, next Wednesday's game between the RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox marks the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 3-2 to the LA Angels. Jazz Chisholm, Jr. homered in the second to snap the Yankees' 30-inning scoreless drought, but the Angles tallied a run in the eighth against Fernando Cruz to take the game late... Somerset swept a twinbill at New Hampshire, winning 5-3 and 6-1. Roc Riggio had two hits in each game and drove in three to help pace the Patriots... Hudson Valley beat Jersey Shore 9-2. Dillon Lewis hit a grand slam and Coby Morales and Alexander Vargas added home runs to help the 'Gades seal the win... Tampa beat Bradenton 8-6. Engelth Urena homered and drove in three. Despite the Tarpons win, Lakeland clinched the first-half FSL West title.







International League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.