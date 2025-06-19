Woodford, Wicks Fan 11 in 6-1 Win over Nashville

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN. - The Iowa Cubs took care of business in the third game of the series as Jordan Wicks and Jake Woodford fanned 11 batters total in tonight's 6-1 win over Nashville.

For the first time this week, the I-Cubs got on the board first as Moises Ballesteros and Carlos Pérez crushed back-to-back homers in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead. This is the fifth time this season that Iowa has hit back-to-back homers in a game.

Iowa added another run in the top of the third as Pérez ripped his 14th double of the season and scored Owen Caissie for a 3-0 lead.

Ballesteros added another run as he singled in his third hit of the night and scored Caissie for a four-run lead after five innings.

After the Sounds scored their only run of the game in the seventh, the I-Cubs answered right back with some insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning as Dixon Machado drove in two runs and the lead was 5-1. Iowa's lead extended to 6-1 as Machado scored home on a wild pitch by Nashville.

Left-hander Jordan Wicks started for Iowa as he came off the injured list and had not pitched since May 24. He worked three scoreless innings and struck out four batters in his return.

Right-hander Jake Woodford dealt an efficient relief appearance as he worked 6.0 innings on the night, allowed a run on four hits and struck out seven batters for his third win of the season.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Nashville Sounds on Friday, June 20 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.