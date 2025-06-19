Bisons July 3rd Celebration Is 2 Weeks Away: BPO Concert Program, Giveaway, Special Offer Announced

We are just two weeks away from the best Western New York summer tradition retuning to Sahlen Field! The 29th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with Buffalo Philharmonic and Largest Fireworks Show of the Season is Thursday, July 3 as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings (6:05 p.m. | Gates 4:30 p.m.).

With this must-attend event just a few weeks away, the Bisons released the BPO's Postgame Concert Set List, which includes several patriotic tributes as well as pop culture celebrations of Wicked, The Rocky Horror Picture and Back to the Future. The team has also announced they will have a pregame Mini American Flag Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St.

LIMITED TIME TICKET OFFER: With the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration right around the corner, the Bisons have a special limited time offer on the popular BPO Family Ticket Pack (4 tickets, 4 hot dog/sodas, gift shop discount), which will include a Bonus 4 Free Flex Tickets if purchased through Sunday, June 22 ($138 | SAVE 50%). Single-game tickets for the July 3rd game are also available now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office (Save 15% when purchased in advance of game day).

BPO Concert Set List

The hallmark of any July 3rd show is the combination of stirring patriotic and military tributes with a collection of pop culture classics for fans of all ages to enjoy.

The postgame concert will include Liberty Fanfare, Battle Hymn of the Republic and the event's signature piece, Armed Forces Salute, which features a ballpark recognition of the brave servicemen and servicewomen from each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in attendance that night. At the end of the concert program, 1812 Overture, Stars and Stripes and National Emblem March lead into another amazing July 3rd Fireworks show from Skylighters Fireworks of New York.

Great Scott! The BPO will also play a Back to the Future Medley in tribute to the time-traveling classic that debuted in theatres 40 years ago. Fifty years ago, The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released, so the BPO will naturally take a Time Warp to that film classic, accompanied by an on-field performance from the 716 Dance Lab from Lancaster, NY. And with its on field and theatrical success, Wicked will be featured with a performance of Defying Gravity by the BPO.

Fans can purchase tickets and get more information about this year's event at Bisons.com/IndependenceEve.







