Indians Drop Suspended Game, Sink Clippers in Game 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians dropped the resumption of last night's suspended game against the Columbus Clippers, 8-7 but stormed back from a six-run deficit in their regularly scheduled, seven-inning contest to win, 8-6.

With a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 1, Chase DeLauter doubled off Eddy Yean (L, 4-3) to lead off the frame and came around to score on a Jhonkensy Noel single to give Columbus (31-38) their game-winning advantage.

The game resumed this afternoon after being suspended in the top of the fourth inning last night with the Indians (42-29) trailing, 4-3. Columbus' lead came courtesy of a DeLauter two-run home run in the first inning and a pair of bases-loaded walks in the second. The Indians battled back in the third, plating their three runs on a sacrifice fly from Nick Solak and a two-run single from Darick Hall.

Indy struck first upon the continuation of Game 1. A single and a walk set up Nick Yorke to knot the game at four with an RBI single and Nick Solak followed with a two-RBI double off Ryan Webb (W, 3-4) to give Indy the lead. The Clippers responded with a run on a sacrifice fly in their half of the fourth and pulled ahead with a two-run fifth frame. Alika Williams struck with his second home run of the season in the top of the sixth to briefly tie the contest before Columbus' bottom half. Erik Sabrowski (S, 1) tossed a clean half of the ninth to seal the one-run game for Columbus.

Williams paired two more hits with his solo homer to lead Indy's offense in Game 1. This marked his first game with three hits and a home run since July 21, 2023, at Iowa.

Indianapolis stormed back from a 6-0 deficit in Game 2 and won, 8-6, in seven innings. Indy completed their comeback in the fifth inning. Darick Hall started the rally with a single and moved to third on a double by Liover Peguero. Malcom Nuñez brought both home on a double of his own to tie the game and came in to score on a pop up from Eli Wilson that landed between all four infielders to put Indy on top.

Columbus surged to a four-run lead in the second inning with a trio of singles and a three-run home run by Milan Tolentino. The Clippers added their final two runs in the third on DeLauter's second home run in as many games. The Indians set up their comeback with a sacrifice fly from Nuñez and a three-run home run from Eli Wilson to cut their deficit to two before the game-deciding sixth frame. Matt Fraizer added insurance to Indy's lead with an RBI single in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Peter Strzelecki (W, 2-2), Cam Sanders and Yohan Ramírez (S, 5) held the Clippers at bay with 4.1 scoreless innings of relief while only allowing two hits. Will Dion (L, 3-6) took the loss for Columbus after allowing the game-winning runs in the sixth.

Indianapolis and Columbus will meet for the fourth game in their six-game set on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET at Huntington Park. Thomas Harrington (4-6, 5.46), MiLB's No. 79 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will start for Indianapolis against Columbus righty Vince Velasquez (3-2, 3.28).







