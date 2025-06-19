Crooks Cracks Three-Run Homer to Seal Redbirds Win against Tides

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took game three of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 9-3 final score on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks crushed a three-run homer to cap off a six-run Memphis sixth inning in the victory. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, a home run and a single. Crooks ranks third in the International League with 51 RBIs on the season and leads the team with 10 home runs.

For the third straight game, eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached base safely. Third baseman Jose Fermin tallied the game-winning RBI with a two-run, two-out single in the sixth. Second baseman Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor posted another strong start. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits, walked four and struck out three. Taylor worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning with a strikeout to cap off his 10th start of the season. Roddery Munoz worked 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings to close out the win.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, June 20 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

