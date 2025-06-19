Mud Hens Strike Early and Look to Rebound in Game Four

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul, MN - The Toledo Mud Hens came out swinging but fell short to the St. Paul Saints in game three of their series on Thursday, June 19, at CHS Field. First pitch was at 8:07 p.m.

The Mud Hens wasted no time getting on the board. Justyn-Henry Malloy roped a double to kick off the top of the first, scoring Hao-Yu Lee and giving Toledo an early 1-0 lead.

Akil Baddoo kept the momentum going in the second, drawing a walk and swiping second base to get into scoring position. Gage Workman capitalized with an RBI double, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Starter Reese Olson was sharp on the bump for the Mud Hens, tossing 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts and no walks. The Saints threatened in the second with back-to-back singles, but a clutch 4-6-3 double play ended the frame and preserved the lead.

The Saints broke through in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot from Jose Miranda. A double and a single followed, and Aaron Sabato tied it up at 2-2 with an RBI single.

Toledo kept applying pressure offensively, with hits from Jace Jung in the third and Malloy again in the fifth. But St. Paul would seize control in the bottom half of the fifth, loading the bases with three straight walks. A two-run double from Miranda and a grand slam from Sabato gave the Saints an 8-2 advantage.

The Mud Hens continued to battle. Brewer Hicklen drew a walk and stole second in the sixth. In the eighth, Andy Ibáñez and Baddoo each singled to spark a potential rally, but a 5-4-3 double play ended the threat and sealed the game.

The Mud Hens look to bounce back as they continue the series against St. Paul on Friday, June 20, at CHS Field. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m.

Notables:

Reese Olson (3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)







