Clippers Win One, Lose One Thursday

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - After an early afternoon rain delay on Thursday, the Columbus Clippers resumed their suspended game against Indianapolis from the previous evening and ultimately won, 8-7. The regularly scheduled game did not go as planned, with the Clippers blowing a six-run lead to fall 8-6.

In the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game, the Clippers broke a 7-7 tie in the 6th inning when Jhonkensy Noel delivered a go-ahead RBI single.

In the top of the 9th, with two men on for Indy and the Clippers clinging to a one-run lead, left fielder Chase DeLauter made a game-saving catch that preserved the Game 1 victory and officially knocked Indianapolis out of the first half pennant chase.

Ryan Webb (3-4) was the first game's winner after tossing 3.1 innings with three strikeouts in the resumption Thursday. The save went to rehabbing Guardians hurler Erik Sabrowski.

Columbus stormed ahead early in the second game, scoring four times in the 2nd inning. Micah Pries singled home one run, and then Milan Tolentino crushed a three-run blast to put the Clippers ahead, 4-0.

In the 3rd inning, DeLauter crushed one over Nationwide Boulevard for his third long ball as a Clipper this season.

The lead disappeared when Indy exploded for seven runs combined over the 4th and 5th innings.

Will Dion (3-5) was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) over 2.0 innings, despite striking out four.

The series versus the Indianapolis baseball team continues on $5 DOLLAR FRIDAY. Don't miss the amazing deals. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.