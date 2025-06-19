Syracuse and Jacksonville Suspended on Thursday, Doubleheader to be Played on Friday at 4:05 p.m.

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Thursday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been suspended because of inclement weather in the top of the second inning with Jacksonville leading, 3-0. The game will resume on Friday as part of a doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. and be completed as a nine-inning game. Then, Syracuse and Jacksonville will play Friday's scheduled game 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The second game will be a seven-inning game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Fans with tickets for Thursday's suspended game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Thursday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Friday is a Fizzy Friday and Fireworks Friday on Margaritaville Night, presented by Onondaga Coach and media co-sponsor 93Q. The first 2,000 fans through the gates when they open at 3:30 p.m. will receive a Syracuse Mets Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Onondaga Coach.

Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Hawaiian Shirt jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Onondaga Coach and media co-sponsor 93Q.







