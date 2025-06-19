Bisons Offense Held in Check in Worcester 9-4 on Thursday Night

Worcester, M.A. - Joey Loperfido had another multi-hit game for the Buffalo Bisons, but it was not enough in the team's 9-4 loss to the Worcester Red Sox in game three of the series on Thursday night at Polar Park.

The two-hit night was Loperfido's 22nd multi-hit game of the season and sixth in June alone. He added an RBI in the defeat on a double, as well.

Buffalo would strike first in the top of the second just as they did last night thanks to a pair of extra base hits. Joey Loperfido would lead off the inning with the double and would score two batters later off the second double of the inning by Yohendrick Piñango. Ali Sanchez would join the offense driving in Piñango to push the Herd's lead to 2-0.

Worcester would respond and take the lead in the bottom of the third. Jhostynxon Garcia would be the first baserunner in the inning for Worcester, reaching base by way of a single. Garcia would score on a double by Trayce Thompson. Following a walk drawn by Nathan Hickey, the Sox would then load the bases, which set up a bases clearing triple from Blake Sabol to take the lead over Buffalo. Worcester would finish the inning with a 4-2 advantage that they would add onto in the next frame.

The Red Sox barrage wouldn't end in the third inning. In the bottom half of the fourth, Vaughn Grissom would drive in a pair on his two-RBI double to extend the lead for the Sox. Worcester would go on to score four more runs in the bottom of the fourth, stretching their lead to six, 8-2.

Buffalo would cut Worcester's lead in half in the top of the sixth to 8-4. Michael Stefanic led off the inning with a walk and Nathan Lukes would reach base next, notching a single to put two runners on. Joey Loperfido would grab his second hit of the night, this time driving in two to give the Herd their fourth run.

Worcester would tally another run off a solo shot to dead center by Corey Rosier to push the lead to five, 9-4, for the Red Sox.

Ryan Jennings pitched solid in relief after entering the game in the sixth inning. The right-hander threw two innings out of the bullpen, striking out three and allowing just one run.

Buffalo and Worcester will continue their six-game series on Friday night at Polar Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Auda App, and Bisons.com starting 6:25 p.m.







