Bats Surge Late, Snag 6-3 Victory over RailRiders

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats took game three of the series against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, winning 6-3 on Thursday night. The Bats clicked on all cylinders, picking up 12 hits as a team with the pitching staff adding eight strikeouts.

The game began in a pitcher's duel. Bats starter Sam Benschoter gave up a leadoff hit to start the game and then retired 10 batters in a row. He picked up a pair of strikeouts along the way.

RailRiders starter Cam Schlittler brought his best stuff, sitting down the first eight batters he saw. Eric Yang broke the perfect game in the third with a base hit.

The scoring began in the fourth with Benschoter surrendering a two-run home run to T.J. Rumfield. He snagged another strikeout in the inning but was relieved to start the fifth by Hunter Parks.

Louisville struggled to break through Schlittler, but they were able to bring runs across in the bottom of the inning. P.J. Higgins and Yang reached base on a walk and a single, respectively. Francisco Urbaez moved Higgins to third with a deep fly to center, then Jeimer Candelario, coming off a two-RBI day yesterday afternoon, hit an infield single that scored Higgins. Rece Hinds lined a single into right field that scored Yang, and the Bats tied the score at two apiece.

The RailRiders responded quickly with a run of their own. Everson Pereria bounced into a fielder's choice, reaching first, then moved third on a single from Rumfield. Brennen Davis hit a fly ball into left, Pereria tagged up, and left fielder Ryan Vilade fired a throw home. It was a bang-bang play, but Pereria barely beat the throw and gave the lead to the RailRiders.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brent Headrick (L, 2-1) came in to pitch for the RailRiders. Vilade came up to bat and smacked a home run to center field, giving him two home runs in his first two games with the Bats. With one swing of the bat, Louisville tied the game to make it 3-3.

Yosver Zulueta (W, 1-1) came in to pitch for the seventh, relieving Parks. He began the inning with two straight walks but prevented any damage and ended the inning with two strikeouts.

Urbaez reached on an error in the bottom of the frame and moved to third on a single from Candelario. Edwin Rios grounded into a double play, but Urbaez was still able to score to give the Bats a 4-3 lead with two innings to play.

Zulueta stayed in the game for the eighth, grabbed two more strikeouts, and once again prevented the RailRiders from scoring.

The Bats came up in the bottom of the frame hunting for insurance runs. Vilade began the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then scored on a double into left by Jack Rogers. Higgins followed suit with another double into left, scoring Rogers. Louisville added two more and made it 6-3, and Zach Maxwell (S, 5) slammed the door in the ninth and secured the win.

Every Louisville Bat was able to reach base safely in the win. Candelario finished the day going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Higgins and Yang each got two hits, with Higgins picking up an RBI. Hinds, Vilade and Rogers all tallied an RBI off one hit.

The Bats (31-41) will meet the RailRiders (36-33) on Friday night for game four of the six-game set.







