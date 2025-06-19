Pitching, Homers Lead Red Wings to Third-Straight Victory

After another lengthy rain delay to start this Thursday night in Allentown, Rochester picked up their third straight win, defeating Lehigh Valley 6-1. C Drew Millas got the Red Wings an early lead with his first-inning home run, and RF Nick Schnell recorded four RBIs in his multi-hit performance that included his fifth home run of the year. On the mound, RHP Chase Solesky gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings, and the Red Wings' bullpen shut down the IronPigs' offense for a third consecutive game.

Drew Millas got the scoring going early in the top of the first, with a solo shot blasted 414 feet out to right field. The catcher's fourth home run and 22nd RBI of the season gave the Red Wings an early 1-0 advantage. 3B Yohandy Morales would later be stranded after a two-out double, but not before the Wings struck first for the second consecutive night.

The Red Wings struck again in the sixth, once the IronPigs went to the bullpen. Yohandy Morales got on base with a walk as leadoff hitter for Rochester. The next batter, Nick Schnell, sent the ball over the left field fence on an 0-2 count for an opposite field home run, making it a 3-0 ballgame.

The IronPigs answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. After a flyout to lead off, Lehigh Valley recorded back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases. RF Gabriel Rincones Jr. got hit by a pitch in the next at-bat, scoring the IronPigs' first run of the last two days. RHP Patrick Weigel got the Red Wings out of the jam, recording a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

Rochester continued their offensive surge in the top of the eighth. Yohandy Morales recorded his second walk of the night to lead off the frame, and LF Darren Baker walked two batters later to put runners on first and second. With two outs in the inning, SS Jackson Cluff ripped a double down the right field line, bringing Morales in to score.

The Red Wings' added a couple insurance runs in the top of the ninth. CF Robert Hassell III led off with a 101.8 MPH double off the left field wall, barely coming up short of a home run. After moving to third on a flyout from Drew Millas, Hassell was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice hit to shortstop by José Tena. With two outs, Rochester put together a rally. Yohandy Morales doubled to right field, which moved Tena to third, and Nick Schnell brought both runners home on a single up the middle to make it 6-1.

Chase Solesky got the start for the Wings Thursday Night and did not disappoint. His final line consisted of 5.1 innings, in which he gave up four hits and one earned run, walking two while striking out three. RHP Patrick Weigel came in and got the last two outs of the sixth inning, while striking out a batter. Weigel has now gone three consecutive appearances without giving up a run and 9 out of his last 12 since 05/22. RHP Michael Cuevas threw an inning of relief in what was his Triple-A debut, and worked his way out of a bases loaded jam getting a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. It was RHP Jack Sinclair's turn in the 8th, and he added on to a red hot Wings bullpen pitching 1.0 inning without surrendering a run. Sinclair makes it 10 consecutive outings without allowing a run. RHP Carlos Romero came in to close this one out in the ninth, and did just that, allowing only one base runner and shutting the door on the IronPigs bats.

RF Nick Schnell is Thursday night's player of the game. The right fielder launched a two-run homer along with a two-run single to combine for four RBI in the contest. The Indiana-born slugger has 18 RBI since he joined the Wings on May 24, tied for the seventh-most in the International League.

The Red Wings will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Friday night, when they continue their series against Lehigh Valley at 7:05 PM. RHP Cade Cavalli will start on the mound for Rochester.







