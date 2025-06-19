Louisville Scratches by RailRiders
June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 6-3 to the Louisville Bats Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The RailRiders took leads of 2-0 and 3-2, but the Bats scored at least one run in each of their final four innings at the plate to send Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to its second straight defeat in the series.
Cam Schlittler struck out two batters in each of the first three innings, but the RailRiders could not crack spot starter Sam Benschoter until the fourth. After Everson Pereira worked a walk, Rumfield drilled a first-pitch home run 404 feet to right for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.
The Bats leveled the score in the fifth. Jeimer Candelario singled in P.J. Higgins to halve the deficit and a Rece Hinds single brought in Eric Yang to tie the game.
Pereira scored on a Brennen Davis sac fly to regain the edge in the sixth, but Louisville again tied the game, plating a run in the bottom half on a Ryan Vilade home run off Brent Headrick.
In the bottom of the seventh, Francisco Urbaez reached on an error, moved to third on a Candelario single and scored on a double play ball for a 4-3 Bats lead. Louisville extended the advantage to 6-3 with a pair of runs in the eighth on a hit batter, a single and a double.
Headrick (2-1) took the loss while Yosver Zulueta (1-1) garnered the win. Zach Maxwell retired the RailRiders in order in the ninth for his fifth save.
Schlittler matched his career high with nine strikeouts over five innings of work in the no-decision.
Game four of the set is slated for Friday at 7:15 P.M. Carlos Carrasco and Adam Plutko will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Louisville, respectively.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
36- 33
