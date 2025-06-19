Jacksonville and Syracuse Suspended Thursday Night
June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Syracuse Mets were suspended Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Jacksonville took the early lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Victor Mesa Jr. walked and Graham Pauley singled. Matt Mervis (6) blasted a three-run home run in the ensuing at-bat giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 advantage.
After a scoreless bottom of the first inning, the game went into a delay before the start of the top of the second and the teams did not return to the field.
Jacksonville and Syracuse will play a de facto doubleheader tomorrow starting at 4:05 p.m. Game one will resume in the top of the second and play to the ninth inning. Game two will be a seven-inning contest and will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Coverage for both games begins at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
