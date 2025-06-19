Nashville Held to One Run in Loss

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds dropped their second game in a row to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Logan Henderson suffered his first loss since March and Jorge Alfaro collected two of the five Sounds in his first action of the series.

Henderson found himself in an early hole with the I-Cubs taking the lead on pair of solo home runs in the top of the first inning. The Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect battled through plenty of traffic on the bases to help strand two in the second inning and another two in the third despite Iowa building a 3-0 lead through three. Henderson worked a clean fourth and then ran into some more trouble in his fifth and final inning. After back-to-back hits and a 4-0 Iowa lead, the right-hander got two quick outs before handing the ball to Josh Maciejewski to get out of the inning.

Nashville's lone hit through four innings was Alfaro's two-out triple in the second. He singled in the fifth to give himself a multi-hit day. Andrew Vaughn led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple of his own and would later score on a RBI single by Bobby Dalbec for the Sounds' only run. Oliver Dunn collected the fifth hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth ahead of a double play and a 1-2-3 end to game.

Craig Yoho worked two hitless, scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts and Joel Payamps ended the night on the mound with a scoreless ninth while working around a hit.

The Sounds will look to get the series back to even on Friday night. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 5.46 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ON THE HEND: Logan Henderson saw his seven-game winning streak in Triple-A come to an end on Thursday night. After beginning the season with a loss in his first start, the Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect rattled off 10 straight wins, including his first three Major League starts. Overall, the Sounds and Brewers entered the day 11-1 in his starts and 12-1 when he has pitched. Thursday night was the first time allowing two home runs in a game this season and the first time allowing multiple home runs since September 10, 2024. Thursday night was just the third time in 58 professional games where he has allowed multiple home runs. The four earned runs were the most he had allowed in a game since allowing five in his only other loss of the season back on March 29th.

HIP, HIP: Jorge Alfaro was the lone Nashville player to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-3 with his first triple of the year. Thursday night was his first action of the series and first since last Friday in Norfolk when he also turned in a multi-hit game. He's up to 12 multi-hit performances on the season, breaking a four-way tie for the second-most on the team this year behind Raynel Delgado (13).

DOUBLE TRIPLE: Andrew Vaughn begins his Brewers/Sounds tenure with a hit in three-straight games with his triple in the bottom of the seventh. It was the first time this season that Nashville has had multiple triples in the same game. The team is up to 19 triples, second-most in the International League behind Toledo (23).

STREAKY GOOD: Bobby Dalbec extended his current streak with a RBI to four straight games and has 15 RBI in 15 games played in June. His hit on Thursday night also gives him a hit in four straight and six of his last seven. He is hitting .327 in June with a 1.070 OPS. Joel Payamps extended his streak without allowing an earned run to four straight games. It's tied for the longest streak by an active pitcher for the Sounds along with Elvin Rodriguez.







