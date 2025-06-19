Durham Defeats Omaha 8-4 for Third Straight Win

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Durham starting pitcher Joe Boyle struck out eight over five innings of work as catcher Dominic Keegan and third baseman Jamie Westbrook each bashed three hits, including two doubles apiece, in the Bulls' 8-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday evening at Werner Park.

DH Tristan Peters, SS Carson Williams, and 2B Tanner Murray each clubbed RBI singles in the four-run opening frame before Jamie Westbrook lofted a sacrifice fly. Chandler Simpson would later drive in a run as part of a two-run fifth before Peters drove in his second run of the evening with another run-scoring knock in the seventh. Williams would then cap Durham's scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.

Boyle (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO) earned his fifth victory of the season after entering the day leading the International League in earned-run average, WHIP, and batting average against. Relievers Mason Englert and Ben Peoples followed for the final four frames.

Keegan (3-5, 2 R, 2 2B) and Westbrook (3-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI) paced all Bulls batters with their three-hit performances. Simpson (2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Williams (2-3, 1 R, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB), and Murray (2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI), meanwhile, each posted multi-hit efforts as well.

Joe Boyle Rules: Following his five innings of work on Thursday, Joe Boyle's earned-run average now stands at 1.83 while also ranking second in strikeouts, behind only fellow Durham starter Ian Seymour (91), who is set to start on Friday night.

No June Swoon: Tristan Peters continued his hot stretch in the month of June with two more hits, and has recorded knocks in 13 of his 16 games this month. He owns a .386 average (22-57), adding 13 runs, seven doubles, three homers and 17 RBI in those 16 games.

What's Next: LHP Ian Seymour (6-3, 2.67) is expected to toe the rubber for the Bulls on Friday night, and be opposed by Kansas City Royals RHP Kyle Wright on an MLB Rehab Assignment.







International League Stories from June 19, 2025

