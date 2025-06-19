Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Lehigh Valley

June 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (24-45) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-25)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chase Solesky (2-5, 6.45) vs. RHP Nabil Crismatt (4-4, 4.06)

BACON FOR DINNER: After waiting out a rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings took the diamond determined to keep their momentum rolling and stay in the win column Wednesday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...Rochester came out swinging to build an early 3-0 lead, then found one last spark in the top of the ninth to secure a 4-0 shutout over the IronPigs...CF ROBERT HASSELL III went 3-for-4 at the plate, producing three singles and one RBI...3B JOSÉ TENA contributed to the win with two singles and a triple, and DH DARREN BAKER delivered a double and a single of his own to help Rochester seal the victory...the Red Wings look to run their winning streak to three games and secure at least a series split tonight, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against IronPigs RHP Nabil Crismatt.

ONE, TWO, III HITS: CF ROBERT HASSELL III logged a 3-for-4 line in Wednesday night's contest, collecting a trio of singles, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI, and a run scored...the Tennessee native leads the Red Wings in three-hit games this season with five...in 21 games with the Red Wings away from Innovative Field this season, the former San Diego Padres farmhand is hitting .320 (24-for-75) with 12 RBI...

Hassell recorded his 50th hit and 10th stolen base of the season last night.

DARREN TO DREAM: DH DARREN BAKER turned in a 2-for-3 evening with a double, two walks and a run scored...with his second-inning two-bagger, the California native registered his 280th hit as a Red Wing, surpassing Jake Noll (2021-23) for the most hits as a Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021)...the Cal Berkeley product also recorded his 72nd stolen base as a Red Wing, tying Dallas Williams for the third most in franchise history...

Wednesday marked the first time since 6/22/2024 at SYR that Baker reached base at least four times...it was just the second time in his career he's recorded two or more hits and two or more walks in a single game.

TENA-CITY: 3B JOSÉ TENA went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, and drew a walk in Wednesday night's win over Lehigh Valley...the Dominican Republic native is now hitting .302 (149-for-494) with 23 homers and 81 RBI over his career in Triple-A...Tena's three-hit game was the 17th of his Triple-A career, and his first since 8/7/2024 at BUF, with the Red Wings.

BULLY-PEN: Four Red Wings relievers combined to hold Lehigh Valley off the board through 4.0 innings of work, on one hit with three strikeouts...over the first two games of the series, Rochester's bullpen has limited the IronPigs scoreless on just the one hit across 8.0 full innings of work...

Over the last week (6 G) since 6/12, Red Wings relievers lead the International League with a 0.95 WHIP, rank second with a 2.13 ERA (6 ER/25.1 IP), and come in third with a 3.25 K/BB.

GOT PILK?: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON turned in 1.1 perfect innings of relief in last night's contest, while adding a strikeout...he has not allowed an earned run in 14 of his last 16 outings dating back to game one of a doubleheader on 5/10 at SWB, allowing six hits in 16.0 innings over that stretch...he leads all Red Wings pitchers this season (min. 20.0 IP) with a 3.34 ERA (12 ER/32.1 IP), and .162 batting average against.

MILLAS DOLLAR BABY: C DREW MILLAS chipped in with a 2-for-5 performance last night, collecting a pair of singles in the win...in his career against Lehigh Valley (33 G), the Missouri State product has racked up 41 hits including two homers, two triples, and eight doubles while adding 17 RBI, and 19 runs scored...Millas carries a slash line of .331/.400/.476 with a .876 OPS against Rochester's International League rivals.







