Margot Has 2 RBIs in Saturday Loss to Omaha

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night of Harry Potter Weekend at Fifth Third Field. The final score was 6-2.

Starting on the mound for Toledo was right-hander Reese Olson, beginning his rehab assignment for the Hens. Omaha countered with veteran lefty Rich Hill.

Olson struck out the first batter he faced, but Cavan Biggio followed with a solo home run in his first at-bat of the night. Olson then forced a groundout and notched another strikeout to end the top of the first.

Toledo showed early promise at the plate. Andy Ibáñez singled to left and stole second base. After Hao-Yu Lee drew a walk, the Hens had two runners on. Lee stole second to put two in scoring position, but Omaha escaped the inning with a strikeout and flyout to center.

The Mud Hens got on the board in the second inning. Ryan Kreidler walked, then stole both second and third. A groundout from Manuel Margot brought Kreidler home to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third, a walk, single, and sacrifice fly pushed Omaha back in front. Olson's night ended after 2.2 innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on two hits, with one walk, four strikeouts, and a home run. Drew Sommers came on in relief.

Omaha's offense broke things open in the fourth with four straight singles to make it 4-1. After loading the bases and continuing to threaten, Toledo turned to Dylan Smith to replace Sommers (1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Smith settled things down with two clutch strikeouts.

Toledo's offense remained quiet against Omaha's pitching, though Kreidler added another single. Wilkel Hernández took over on the mound to start the fifth.

The Mud Hens cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Margot launched a leadoff solo home run, a 400-foot shot, to make it 4-2.

Toledo loaded the bases shortly after via a hit-by-pitch, balk, and two walks, but a double play ended the threat.

The Storm Chasers added insurance in the seventh with three doubles to extend their lead to 6-2.

Despite two singles to start the bottom half of the inning, Toledo's defense-and Hernández-held Omaha off the scoreboard, ending the frame with a strikeout and a timely double play.

Beau Brieske came in to pitch the ninth in relief of Hernández, who finished with 4.0 IP, five hits, two earned runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.

While the Mud Hens held Omaha scoreless over the final two innings, the offense couldn't mount a late comeback and dropped the Saturday matchup by a final of 6-2.

Notables:

Manuel Margot: 1 HR, 1 H, 2 RBI, .213 AVG

Ryan Kreidler: 1 R, 1 H, .230 AVG

The Mud Hens will wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon on Father's Day at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.







International League Stories from June 14, 2025

