Bats' Blistering Offense Steamrolls Cubs in 14-2 Blowout

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats put on a clinic at the plate on Saturday in route to a 14-2 thrashing over the Iowa Cubs. Headlined by a seven-run outburst in the fourth, the Bats offense completely overpowered the Cubs at Principal Park to even the seven-game series at three games apiece.

That onslaught began early, as Louisville struck in the second. Rece Hinds and Levi Jordan kicked off the frame with singles to put runners on the corners, and P.J. Higgins brought both home on an opposite-field double. A baserunning woe by Ivan Johnson trying to stretch a single cut the frame short, but with the Bats piling on, it wouldn't prove costly.

Louisville continued rolling in the third, keeping the Cubs on the ropes. Though a leadoff double by Urbaez got the Bats going, the rest of their damage came from Iowa starter Tommy Romeo's command woes. With three walks and a hit by pitch, Louisville doubled its lead to 4-0. The Bats weren't done there. In fact, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The floodgates opened in the fourth as Louisville unleashed a deluge of runs. Before the Cubs managed to record an out, the Bats put up seven runs. Johnson opened the scoring by taking Romero (L, 0-2) deep, bouncing back from his earlier baserunning miscue. The Bats kept the ball rolling, chasing Romero out of the game after a single and walk, finishing with eight hits, seven runs and four walks to his name.

Against a new pitcher, Louisville's lethal hitting remained relentless. Rios singled to load the bases, and Hinds laced a liner that barely stayed in fair territory and hit the left field wall to drive in a pair. After steady traffic on the basepaths, Jack Rogers cleared them, smoking a fastball 425 feet to straightaway center for his third homer of the season. Levi Jordan followed suit, with back-to-back blasts to make it 11-0. While Iowa did fan the next three Bats, the damage was already etched on the scoreboard.

While it took a backseat to the Bats' offensive onslaught, Chase Petty had a strong showing on the mound, albeit on the shorter side. After a late scratch from game two of Thursday's doubleheader, Petty tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit while striking out four, exiting with his team up 11.

Even with that commanding lead, Louisville persisted at the plate. Back-to-back walks kicked off the fifth, and both came around to score. Thanks to a Rece Hinds single and a Jack Rogers sac fly, the Bats tacked on two more runs. The following frame began with the fourth homer of the day, this one a solo shot from Higgins to make it 14-0.

Iowa kept the Bats off the board in the seventh and the eighth, before bringing outfielder Darius Hill in for the ninth. Keeping Louisville off the scoreboard, Hill stopped the bleeding.

Sam Benschoter (W, 4-2) came in for Petty, wrapping up the fifth and putting up a scoreless sixth. In the seventh inning, Iowa's offense finally stirred. Though the Cubs pushed across two runs on four hits, it barely made a dent. Benschoter would earn his fourth win of the season, tying for the team lead. Tasked with the final two frames, Yosver Zulueta made quick work striking out the side in the eighth and stranding a leadoff single to seal the win.

Louisville's offensive barrage was a team effort, piling up 14 runs on 15 hits and four home runs. Urbaez had three hits and three runs in the leadoff spot, Hinds went 4-for-5 with two runs, two doubles and three RBI and Rogers set a career-high with five RBI. Four different Bats recorded two or more hits.

The Bats (29-39) wrap up their series with the Cubs (36-31) on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park seeking a series win. First pitch is set for 2:08 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.