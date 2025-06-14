De Leon Hurls Five Strong Innings, WooSox Fall to IronPigs in Extras

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - Despite a strong start from Jose De Leon, the Worcester Red Sox (36-30) fell in extra innings on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park, losing 4-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-22) in 10 innings.

With the WooSox leading 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth, Payton Henry lined a two-run, walk-off double down the left-field line.

For the fourth time in the series, the WooSox scored first. Tyler McDonough's RBI single in the top of the second gave the WooSox a 1-0 lead.

The IronPigs plated a pair in the home half of the second on a two-run double from Rodolfo Castro.

The WooSox tied the game in the seventh when McDonough hit a bunt single that scored Nate Eaton.

The game went into extra innings, and Seby Zavala gave the WooSox a 3-2 lead in the top of the tenth by grounding into a double play.

De Leon turned in his longest outing of the season, tossing five innings allowing two runs (both earned) on six hits. De Leon struck out six and only walked one.

Nick Burdi began a rehab assignment and hurled a scoreless sixth inning. Burdi walked one and struck out a batter. He threw 17 pitches, topping out at 95.2 mph.

The WooSox fell to 3-2 in extra innings.

The WooSox and IronPigs continue the six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. On the mound, right-hander Tyler Uberstine is scheduled to start for the WooSox. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from June 14, 2025

De Leon Hurls Five Strong Innings, WooSox Fall to IronPigs in Extras - Worcester Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.