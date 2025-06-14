Saturday Night's Game vs. Nashville Canceled

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Saturday game between the Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be made up. Tomorrow's game will be played as scheduled, with the first pitch set for 1:05 pm, gates open at 12 pm.

The next Filipino American Heritage Night is scheduled for Friday, August 8.

Fans may exchange their June 14, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game except for July 3. Fans holding tickets for June 14, 2025 game who wish to attend any unrestricted future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their June 14, 2025 ticket(s).

Fans who paid for parking with the City of Norfolk for tonight's game will receive a refund to the credit card used when purchasing parking.

