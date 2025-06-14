IronPigs Rally to Force Extras But Fall in 10 Innings to WooSox

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-23) were unable to find 10th inning magic for a second straight night as they fell 5-3 to the Worcester Red Sox (37-30) in 10 innings on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Worcester opened the scoring for a fifth straight game, plating a run on a groundball double play in the first inning. They tacked on two more in the fourth, as Phillip Sikes drove home a run with a groundout and Corey Rosier ripped an RBI double.

Held scoreless until the eighth, the 'Pigs rallied with their backs against the wall. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch allowed Rafael Lantigua to score the first run for the 'Pigs. Buddy Kennedy then smashed a two-run single to left, tying the game at 3-3.

In the 10th, Blaze Jordan poked a double into the rightfield corner, scoring one run with another run scoring on the play thanks to a throwing error.

A line drive double play ended the game for the 'Pigs after they put the tying run on base in the last of the 10th.

Bryan Mata (2-0) got the win for the WooSox working 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing a hit and a walk, striking out two. Wyatt Mills (S, 1) converted the save with a scoreless 10th, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Seth Johnson (2-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two unearned runs in two innings on a hit and two walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday, June 15th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. with Andrew Painter (2-2, 5.19) on the mound for the 'Pigs while Worcester rides with Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.52).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.