Jacksonville Wins Fifth-Straight Against Rochester

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated two runs in the eighth inning, coming away with a 5-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings for their fifth-straight win, Saturday night at Innovative Field.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Jacksonville (42-26) took advantage of Rochester's (22-44) bullpen in the late innings for the fourth-consecutive game. Graham Pauley (2) started the inning with a solo homer off Red Wings reliever Parker Dunshee (L, 1-2). In the ensuing at-bat, Matt Mervis doubled and scored the go-ahead run two batters later on a double from Maximo Acosta.

The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Three-straight walks from Troy Johnston, Jakob Marsee and Joe Mack loaded the bases. Pauley was hit by a pitch, plating the opening run the Jacksonville. Two batters later, Dalvy Rosario reached on an infield single, scoring Marsee for a two-run advantage. Acosta followed with a walk in the next at-bat, for the third run of the inning for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Rochester's bats came alive in the bottom of the second. Drew Millas led off the frame with a walk. Three batters later, Andrew Pinckney singled and stole second. With runners at second and third, Nasim Nuñez walked to load the bases. Daylen Lile smacked a two-run base hit, cutting the deficit to one.

The Red Wings evened the game in the bottom of the third. Yohandry Morales walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Millas drove in Morales with a double, evening the game at three.

Rochester gained their first lead in the bottom of the fourth. Pinckney singled and stole second. Nuñez singled pushing Pinckney to third. In the next at-bat, Lile drove in Pinckney with a sac fly giving the Red Wings a 4-3 lead.

Jacksonville and Rochester wrap up their series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. The Red Wings will hand the ball to RHP Seth Shuman (1-4, 7.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







