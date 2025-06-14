Clippers Win Clash of Blue Jerseys

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers took care of business on "614 Day", defeating the Bisons at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, 6-1.

Wearing their 1990's retro navy jerseys, the Clippers beat the royal blue-clad Bisons behind a dominant effort from starting hurler Vince Velasquez (3-2). He allowed just one run on two hits over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

Chase DeLauter was one of several offensive stars for the Clippers on Saturday. He had a pair of hits, bringing his on-base streak to 15 games.

Jhonkensy Noel and C.J. Kayfus each contributed two hits and a RBI to the winning effort.

The win gives Columbus a record of 29-36, while Buffalo falls to 28-38.

The series in Buffalo concludes Sunday. The Clippers will return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







