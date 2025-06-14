Jordan Drives Home Winning Run in Tenth, WooSox Win 5-3 in Extras

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (37-30) scored twice in the tenth to beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-23) on Saturday night, a 5-3 win at Coca-Cola Park.

For the second straight night, the WooSox went to extra innings on the road. In a 3-3 game, they put runners on first and second with one out. That brought Blaze Jordan to the plate, and he delivered a line drive double down the right field line. It scored one off the bat, but the throw to the infield squirted away, and Jhostynxon Garcia dashed home with a second run.

The play made it a 5-3 game in the bottom of the tenth, and manager Chad Tracy called on reliever Wyatt Mills to finish the ballgame. Mills allowed an infield single, then struck out one to set up runners on the corners with one out. Lehigh Valley's Justin Crawford hit a line drive to first-Nathan Hickey leapt and caught it, then stepped on the first base bag to complete a game-ending double play.

With the win, Worcester has now won 10 of 12 and improves 4-2 in extra innings.

In his fifth Triple-A start, Tyler Uberstine delivered his best outing so far, tossing a career-high six scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out seven for the third time in his last four starts, lowering his WooSox ERA to 2.67 over his first 27 innings.

Uberstine had a man in scoring position only twice and threw 51 strikes on 70 pitches, a 73% strike rate.

Offensively, Worcester loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the first inning versus IronPigs' starter Koyo Aoyagi. Nathan Hickey swung at the first pitch he saw and grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, but Nate Eaton came home with the game's first run.

It was a 1-0 game in the fourth, when a Tyler McDonough single and Blake Sabol walk put two on with no one out. McDonough was on third after a stolen base, and he came home on a Phillip Sikes RBI groundout. One batter later, Corey Rosier sliced a double down the left field line, plating Sabol to make it 3-0.

In 27 Triple-A games, Rosier now has five doubles and 11 RBI.

In his second rehab appearance, Chris Murphy went 1.2 innings and was charged with three runs. After a scoreless seventh, he allowed a double and a pair of walks in the eighth, loading the bases. Bryan Mata entered out of the bullpen-he threw a wild pitch to score one, then allowed a game-tying two-run single to Buddy Kennedy.

It remained a 3-3 game until the tenth, where Worcester won its 14th game decided by two runs or fewer.

The WooSox conclude the six-game road series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Radio coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







