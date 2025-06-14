Jumbo Shrimp Rally in the 8th, Red Wings Drop 11th-Straight

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In front of a season-high 11,556 Rochester faithful, the Rochester Red Wings fell yet again to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night, by a score of 5-4. RF Daylen Lile drove in three of the four runs scored tonight. C Drew Millas drove in the final Red Wings run via an RBI double.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today and use code HappyTreyDay for 25 extra points to start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

1B Troy Johnston worked a first-inning leadoff walk before stealing second for Jacksonville. Both RF Jakob Marsee and C Joe Mack then worked a base-on-balls to load the bases. 3B Graham Pauley was then hit by a pitch, forcing in Johnston for the first run of the ballgame. LF Dalvy Rosario struck on a one-out infield RBI single to bring Marsee across and double the lead to two. SS Maximo Acosta managed the fourth Jacksonville walk of the frame and scored Mack to make the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, LF Darren Baker recorded his 71st stolen base as a Red Wing, tying Joe Brown and Tom Shopay for fourth-most in franchise history.

C Drew Millas drew a second-inning leadoff walk for Rochester. CF Andrew Pinckney then singled before stealing second, and with two outs, the Wings had two runners in scoring position. SS Nasim Nuñez walked to load the bases, and RF Daylen Lile drove a two-run single to right field to cut the lead to 3-2.

An inning later, 1B Yohandy Morales worked a leadoff walk before C Drew Millas ripped a ground ball RBI double down the third-base line to knot the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Pinckney roped a leadoff single before stealing second. Then, Nuñez knocked a single to right to put Rochester runners on the corners with no outs. Lile dropped a sacrifice fly into center field, allowing Pinckney to score the go-ahead run. Nuñez stole second before advancing to third on the throw, but Jacksonville retired back-to-back Wings to move to the fifth inning.

The Red Wings entered the bottom of the seventh with the lead, after shutting down the Jumbo Shrimp in the last three innings, including back-to-back 1-2-3 frames. 3B Brady House extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a line-drive single to right field, ending another scoreless inning and sending both teams into the eighth.

To kick off the ensuing half-inning, Pauley laced a homer over the right field wall to tie up this ballgame at four. DH Matt Mervis followed with a sharp line-drive double. Acosta drove his own double out to center field, sending Mervis home and putting the Jumbo Shrimp back into the lead with a 5-4 score to end the eighth.

After keeping the Jumbo Shrimp off the board for another inning, the Red Wings came up for their final at-bats, looking to plate two runs and secure the win. Nuñez and Baker drew two walks and were left on base to end the game. The Red Wings fell to the Jumbo Shrimp with a score of 5-4.

Rochester RHP Cade Cavalli got the start and turned in 3.2 innings, surrendering two hits, three earned runs, and five walks with two strikeouts. LHP Konnor Pilkington tossed 1.2 scoreless relief innings with a strikeout, allowing no baserunners. RHP Patrick Weigel contributed 0.2 scoreless, hitless innings with one punch out. RHP Jack Sinclair surrendered a walk and a hit but no runs in 1.0 inning. RHP Parker Dunshee tacked on 1.0 inning of work, allowing three hits and two earned with a walk and a strikeout apiece. RHP Carlos Romero came in for the ninth and turned in a clean frame on one hit.

RF Daylen Lile is your Player of the Game tonight, tallying a game-high three RBI from the leadoff hole in the Red Wings lineup. The Louisville, Kentucky native finished 1-for-4, notching a two-run single and an RBI sacrifice fly. When hitting with runners in scoring position, Lile is hitting .375 (9-for-24) with 12 RBI and a .865 OPS.

Rochester will host Jacksonville for the final time in a Sunday matineé at Innovative Field. The Red Wings will send RHP Seth Shuman to the hill to face Jacksonville's RHP Freddy Tarnok. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code HappyTreyDay for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!







International League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.