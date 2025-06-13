Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Jacksonville

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (40-26) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-42)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Robinson Piña (4-3, 3.51) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (2-5, 4.75)

BOMBS AWAY: The Rochester Red Wings came up short against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Thursday afternoon, falling 6-4...RF DAYLEN LILE, 3B BRADY HOUSE, and LF NICK SCHNELL each connected on a homer in the loss, accounting for all four of Rochester's runs...RHP JACK SINCLAIR extended his scoreless appearance streak to eight consecutive games, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning with a strikeout...Rochester looks to grab a win this evening and snap their season-long nine-game losing streak, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound to battle Jacksonville RHP Robinson Piña.

SCHNELL YA LATER: LF NICK SCHNELL blasted a 404-foot shot over the right-center field wall last night, his third in a Red Wings uniform...among active Red Wings since he joined the team on 5/24, his three homers, 11 RBI, .305 OBP, .462 SLG, and .767 OPS all rank second on the team behind BRADY HOUSE ...the homer marked Schnell's 50th of his professional career...

Across 27 home games between Double-A Harrisburg (19 G) and Rochester (8 G) this season, the Indiana native is hitting .340 (35-for-103) with 13 XBH (4 HR, 4 3B, 5 2B) and a .974 OPS.

HOUSE CLEANING: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his International League-leading hitting streak to 12 games Thursday afternoon with his 13th homer on the year, part of a 1-for-4 effort while driving in a pair of runs...House is now only one shy of the league-lead in home runs (3 players with 14), and is tied for second in hits (74) and XBH (28)...the Georgia native is the first Red Wing since Chris Colabello in 2013 (also 74) to record 74 hits before 6/13...

In the month of June, House is slashing .368/.368/.658, (14-for-38), three home runs, and eight RBI

LILE UP THE SCORE: RF DAYLEN LILE finished yesterday's contest 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and a leadoff home run... he holds the first leadoff homer of the season for the Red Wings, and this was the first time since JACKSON CLUFF struck one last year on 9/19 vs. IOW...this season with Rochester, Lile boats a .333/.417/.500 slash line, totaling 30 hits and 11 RBI with a .917 OPS...

Lile ranks top three among Washington Minor Leaguers in AVG (.326, 2nd), SLG (.503, 3rd), OPS (.884, 3rd), H (59, 2nd), 3B (5, 2nd), XBH (19, T-2nd), TB (91, T-2nd) and R (33, 3rd).

JACK OF ALL TRADES: RHP JACK SINCLAIR entered the game in relief for the Red Wings and tossed a scoreless 1.0 inning...he surrendered just one hit while picking up a strikeout, throwing 13 out of 25 pitches for strikes... he has not allowed an earned run across his last eight appearances since 5/26, logging 8.2 innings, allowing just four hits over that stretch...

Eight scoreless outings is tied for the longest active streak on the team with RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR.







International League Stories from June 13, 2025

