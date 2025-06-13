Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-Off
June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Two shutout innings in extras from reliever Cam Sanders and a walk-off single through the infield by Alika Williams lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the St. Paul Saints in 11 innings at Victory Field on Friday night.
The back-and-forth contest was closed out with five quiet innings, culminating in the Indians (38-28) breaking through with one run in the bottom of the 11th. With Nick Solak representing the game-winning run on third base, Billy Cook on first, one out and the infield playing in, Williams grounded a single past the diving shortstop to finalize the affair against Anthony Misiewicz (L, 1-1).
Extra innings were highlighted by the reliever Sanders (W, 1-0), who silenced the Saints (31-34) in the 10th and 11th frames. In the former, he stranded runners at the corners with no outs on a ground ball fielder's choice and consecutive strikeouts.
The Indians got on the board with three runs in the first inning, and a high-scoring battle continued through the first four frames. St. Paul knotted the game on a three-run homer by Mickey Gasper in the third before taking the first of four lead changes in the top of the fourth.
Indy retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth before the advantage swapped again in the following half inning. An RBI single by Shawn Ross in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 6-6 as the game's penultimate run scored.
Ronny Simon and Williams each logged three hits apiece in the contest, with Ross' pair of RBI leading the ballclub.
The Indians and Saints continue their seven-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Thomas Harrington (3-6, 5.76) will take the mound for the home team against RHP Darren McCaughan (4-1, 4.06).
International League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Sounds End Slide with 6-4 Win on Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Rise Past Cubs, 9-6, Behind Rios' Five-RBI Night - Louisville Bats
- Johnston's Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to 5-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- I-Cubs Fall Short to Louisville, 9-6 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Rise Past Cubs 9-6 Behind Rios' Five-RBI Night - Louisville Bats
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-off - Indianapolis Indians
- All Too Familiar: Saints Walked-off for Seventh Time at Victory Field in 7-6 Loss in 11 - St. Paul Saints
- Payton Henry Walks-off WooSox as 'Pigs' Magic Number Trimmed to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Walks-off Charlotte for Second Straight Night with 6-5 Win - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Unlucky on Friday the 13th - Rochester Red Wings
- Payton Henry Walks-Off WooSox as 'Pigs Magic Number Trimmed to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chasers Top Mud Hens 2-0 in Fourth Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Three-Run Bottom of the Ninth Propels Team to 6-5 Win over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Winning Streak Snapped For Tides Friday - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Falter in 10-3 Loss to RailRiders on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Continue Rebound with Fifth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Taylor Tosses Complete Game as Memphis Sweeps Friday at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Back-And-Forth Affair Friday in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Hicklen Doubles in Rainy Five-Inning Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 2025 Chasers in the Community: January to May - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Twins First-Rounder Aaron Sabato Sent to Saints from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debut - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-Off
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-off
- Trios of First-Inning Runs Tote Indians to Doubleheader Sweep over Saints
- Indians Comeback Iced by Saints in 5-4 Loss
- Joey Bart Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis