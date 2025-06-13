Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-Off

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Two shutout innings in extras from reliever Cam Sanders and a walk-off single through the infield by Alika Williams lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the St. Paul Saints in 11 innings at Victory Field on Friday night.

The back-and-forth contest was closed out with five quiet innings, culminating in the Indians (38-28) breaking through with one run in the bottom of the 11th. With Nick Solak representing the game-winning run on third base, Billy Cook on first, one out and the infield playing in, Williams grounded a single past the diving shortstop to finalize the affair against Anthony Misiewicz (L, 1-1).

Extra innings were highlighted by the reliever Sanders (W, 1-0), who silenced the Saints (31-34) in the 10th and 11th frames. In the former, he stranded runners at the corners with no outs on a ground ball fielder's choice and consecutive strikeouts.

The Indians got on the board with three runs in the first inning, and a high-scoring battle continued through the first four frames. St. Paul knotted the game on a three-run homer by Mickey Gasper in the third before taking the first of four lead changes in the top of the fourth.

Indy retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth before the advantage swapped again in the following half inning. An RBI single by Shawn Ross in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 6-6 as the game's penultimate run scored.

Ronny Simon and Williams each logged three hits apiece in the contest, with Ross' pair of RBI leading the ballclub.

The Indians and Saints continue their seven-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Thomas Harrington (3-6, 5.76) will take the mound for the home team against RHP Darren McCaughan (4-1, 4.06).







