SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 13, 2025

Syracuse Mets (29-37) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-31)

June 13, 2025 | Game 64 | Home Game 32 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Frankie Montas (0-1, 9.39) vs. RH JT Brubaker (0-0, 6.75)

Montas: Allowing 3 R on 4 H over 3.2 IP with 2 K & 3 BB in 6/08 ND vs. BUF (8-6 Bisons in 10)

Brubaker: Pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in 6/08 ND @ STP with 6 K & 2 BB (7-2 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 12, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 6-1 Thursday night at PNC Field. Eight of nine RailRiders batters reached safely, and four pitchers combined to hold the Mets to one run, winning the first three games of the set and fourth in a row overall.

The Mets claimed their first lead of the series in the top of the third when Jackson Reetz homered off RailRiders starter and #10 Yankees Prospect Cam Schlittler for a 1-0 Syracuse edge. The RailRiders countered in the home half of the frame off #2 Mets' Prospect Brandon Sproat. After Braden Shewmake doubled to extend his hitting streak to eight games, Jesús Rodríguez hit into a force out to even the game at one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth. Bryan De La Cruz singled and advanced to third on two stolen bases. Ismael Munguia's RBI base hit put the RailRiders ahead 2-1. #19 Yankees Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled home Munguia for a two-run advantage. The RailRiders tallied three more runs in the seventh. Rodríguez led off the frame with a base hit, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Vivas followed with a walk and both runners scored when #12 Yankees Prospect Everson Pereira doubled to right for a 5-1 margin. Brennan Davis added to the lead, singling home Pereira to pull ahead by five runs.

Schlittler (1-1) pitched 5.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven in the victory. Sproat (3-5) tossed 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits in the loss.

RIVALRY WEEK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Syracuse for the first of two series this season at PNC Field. The RailRiders and Mets have already played 14 times against each other this season, with the first 12 games taking place at NBT Bank Stadium in April. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the season series 11-4 after having split the 2024 series with 12 wins and 12 losses. The RailRiders will also host the Mets for one series in late August during the second half.

MENDING- JT Brubaker makes his third rehab start for the RailRiders. The right-hander, acquired from Pittsburgh prior to the 2024 season, is recovering from fractured ribs on his left side. Brubaker surrendered five runs on four hits in his first start last Tuesday at St. Paul, striking out two and walking two on 62 pitches. In his start on Sunday, he pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out six and walking two on 67 pitches.

OVER AND UNDER- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won four straight to move a game over .500 for the first time since May 14 when the club was 20-19. The RailRiders have been, at best, five games over .500 and, at worst, five games under.

SWOONING- Braden Shewmake is riding an eight-game hitting streak as play begins Friday. The infielder was batting .194 at the end of May, but a .382 average in June has raised his overall number to .244.

LEFTY BACK- New York optioned left-hander Brent Headrick to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. The southpaw has gone 2-0 over eight games for the RailRiders this season and sports a 3.72 ERA in Triple-A. Headrick has made 11 appearances for the Yankees in two stints on the MLB roster, working 5.1 scoreless innings between March and April before allowing seven earned runs over his next eight innings during the most recent recall.

WINNING TIME- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 8-0 this season when Allan Winans starts.

BIG Ks- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers struck out 15 hitters on Wednesday, matching their season-high set last Thursday in St. Paul. Allan Winans struck out eight over five and Erick Leal added seven over three innings.

NEW GUY- The Yankees claimed infielder CJ Alexander off waivers from the A's on Sunday and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Alexander hit .252 for Las Vegas over 42 games with 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in and appeared in six games for the A's going 3-for-17. He was initially selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 20th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. Entering 2025, Alexander carried a .254 career MiLB average over 482 games with 75 home runs. Alexander reported to the RailRiders on Tuesday.

CALLBACK- The Yankees recalled right-hander Scott Effross prior to their series finale in Kansas City tonight. Effross carried a 12.71 ERA after five appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though six of the nine total runs he allowed happened during his first two outings.

BULLPEN BOOSTER- Harrison Cohen was promoted from Somerset. The right-hander appeared in 20 games for the Patriots, working a 1-2 record with a 2.01 ERA and registering two saves. The Yankees signed Cohen as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 out of George Washington University.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Kansas City 1-0 to complete a series sweep. Pablo Reyes scored on a throwing error in the eighth inning for the lone run of the night... Somerset lost 6-1 to Portland. Rafael Flores drove in the lone run while Giancarlo Stanton went 0-4 on his rehab assignment... Hudson Valley lost 3-2 to Greenville. Parks Harber drove in two in the defeat... Tampa's doubleheader with Clearwater was postponed. The Tarpons and Threshers will play two today, one game on Saturday and another doubleheader on Sunday.







