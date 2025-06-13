Sounds End Slide with 6-4 Win on Friday Night

NORFOLK, VA- Nashville ended their three-game losing streak and got back into the win column on Friday night in Norfolk with a 6-4 win. Oliver Dunn was one of four different Nashville hitters to have a multi-hit game while Logan Henderson recorded his seventh straight win on the mound for the Sounds.

Dunn's first hit of the night was a RBI single in the second to even the score at 1-1 after the Tides scored an early run off Henderson. Nashville took the lead with three runs in the fifth. After loading the bases, Jeferson Quero's two-RBI double put the Sounds in front ahead of a sac fly for Eddie Rosario that made it 4-1.

Henderson allowed a season-high nine hits over his five-plus innings but limited the damage to just two runs (1 ER) with five strikeouts and lowered his season ERA to 1.87 to earn his Triple-A-leading seventh win of the season. Vinny Nittoli replaced Henderson with one out and a runner in scoring position after a leadoff error. Nittoli retired two straight batters, but the Tides were able to capitalize on the error and push their second run of the game across the plate.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. pushed the lead back to three runs with a RBI single in the seventh. Norfolk made it a one-run game with two runs (one earned) off Blake Holub in the bottom of the eighth on a pair of hits.

Jorge Alfaro added his second double of the night and scored an insurance run on the second Norfolk error of the game to make it 6-4 in the top of the ninth. Elvis Peguero allowed a hit and had a strikeout as part of a scoreless ninth inning en route to his third save of the season.

Josh Maciejewski will get the start for Nashville on Saturday night as the Sounds look to make it back-to-back wins at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HOW IT'S DUNN: Oliver Dunn had a season-high three hits on Friday night to finish 3-for-5 with a RBI. It was his first multi-hit game since May 23 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and his first 3+ hit game since May 21, 2024, with Nashville against Charlotte. His three-hit game broke him out of a 2-for-23 stretch at the plate dating back to the start of the Gwinnett series and an 0-for-6 start to the series in Norfolk.

RAYNE11: Raynel Delgado extended his hitting streak to 11 games after going 1-for-5 with a walk and a run on Friday. It's the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League behind Rochester's Brady House (13 G). Delgado played 197 Triple-A games with the Columbus Clippers from 2023-2024 and never had a hitting streak longer than six games. His current streak is the longest of his professional career, topping a nine-game streak he had during the 2019 season with Class-A Mahoning Valley.

DOUBLE ALFARO: Friday night was Jorge Alfaro's first game with 2+ doubles this year and he's the seventh different Nashville player to have 2+ doubles in a game and the first since Bobby Dalbec did it on May 30th. Alfaro has seven doubles this season and is tied with Dalbec and Freddy Zamora for the fourth-most doubles on the team this year. Oliver Dunn leads the club with 10 doubles.

JeFOURson: Brewers' no. 2-prated prospect Jeferson Quero ended Friday night 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI. He has hit safely in four straight games and six of seven overall since joining the Sounds and reached base safely in all seven. He's hitting .321 (9-for-28) with his first XBH of the year on Friday. He has four RBI in the series after also having a two-RBI game on Tuesday night to begin the week.

ALL HE DOES IS WIN: With the win, Logan Henderson has won each of his last seven games and leads Triple-A in wins. He is one of eight different pitchers with 7+ wins in the minors this season. Oakland farmhand Gage Jump leads the way with eight wins and is doing so in his first professional season between High-A and Double-A. Henderson's lone loss on the season came in his first start of the year back on March 29th against Jacksonville. Including his four big league starts, the Sounds and Brewers are 11-1 in his starts and 12-1 overall when he has take the mound in a game. His seven straight wins are tied for the third-most by a Nashville player since the 2021 season. Chad Patrick won 13 in a row in 2024, and Caleb Boushley won 12 in a row in 2022. Henderson is tied with Robert Gasser who also had seven wins in row during the 2023 season.







