June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (36-29) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (27-39)

Friday, June 13 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jake Woodford (2-2, 4.67) vs. RHP Adam Plutko (0-4, 8.72)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a seven-game series against the Louisville Bats...right-hander Jake Woodford is slated to start tonight vs. Adam Plutko for Louisville.

DOUBLE DIP: The Iowa Cubs scored a doubleheader sweep over the Louisville Bats yesterday by scores of 10-2 and 5-4...Owen Caissie hit a home run in game one and Greg Allen and Jonathon Long each had two hits...Will Sanders tossed 5.2 innings and allowed two runs and struck out seven...in game two, Iowa won on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Carlos Pérez.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his fourth win of the season in game one yesterday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 appearances (23.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.24 ERA ranks tied for second...he is one of five pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning in game one yesterday...it marked his third consecutive game with a home run and became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024...it was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has scored a run in seven straight games which is the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Brennen Davis scored in 13 straight games from May 9-21, 2024.

HILLY AREA: Outfielder Darius Hill hit his first home run of the season with Iowa on Wednesday...it marked his first Triple-A homer since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...Darius did not hit his first home run of the season last year until Sept. 5 at St. Paul.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Iowa and Louisville played a doubleheader yesterday in which Iowa secured the sweep...Iowa has gone 11-5 in doubleheaders this season and have swept four of the twin bills they have played this year.

WALK-OFF WINS: The I-Cubs scored their third walk-off win of the season in game two last night as Carlos Pérez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Moises Ballesteros...marked the club's first walk-off since Matt Shaw hit a walk-off homer in the second game of a doubleheader vs. St. Paul on May 15.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Iowa improved to 4-4 in extra innings with their win last night...marked their first extra innings win since their walk-off win on May 15 vs. St. Paul.

BACK-TO-BACK: The I-Cubs hit back-to-back homers for the fourth time this season Wednesday as Dixon Machado and Darius Hill both homered in the second inning...the last time Iowa went back-to-back was Owen Caissie and Carlos Pérez on June 8 at Omaha.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .326 (29-for-89) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 26 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .249 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 44 walks also rank third in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs on May 30, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st, 75), RBI (3rd, 47), batting average (3rd, .335), total bases (4th, 116), OPS (8th, .930), and on-base percentage (9th, .412).

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play 18 times during the 2025 season...the I-Cubs and Bats met in Louisville as they took three of five games in the shortened week due to inclement weather.







International League Stories from June 13, 2025

