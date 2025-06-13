Bats Rise Past Cubs, 9-6, Behind Rios' Five-RBI Night

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Louisville Bats beat the Iowa Cubs 9-6 on Friday night following a huge team day at the plate, led by a pair of home runs from Edwin Rios. The Bats picked up 15 hits as a team, two short of tying their season high.

Both teams started the game with a bang. Rios hit a home run over the center field wall off Cubs starter Jake Woodford (L, 2-3) in the first. The Bats led 1-0, but the Cubs quickly responded with a two-run shot by Carlos Perez off Bats starter Adam Plutko (W, 1-4). Before either team could really settle in, it was 2-1 Cubs after the first.

After that, the Bats kept mashing. In the second, Levi Jordan began the inning by getting hit by a pitch and Davis Wendzel doubled to put two on with nobody out. Back-to-back RBI ground outs by P.J. Higgins and Jacob Hurtubise scored both runs and gave the Bats a 3-2 lead.

The Bats just kept hitting and by the end of the third inning, eight of the nine Louisville starters had a hit. In the fourth, Rios went big fly again to straight away center field, his second of the night and team-leading 12th of the season, extending the Bats lead to 4-2.

After giving up the home run in the first, Plutko brought his best stuff for the rest of the game. He only allowed two more hits through his final five innings until he was relieved by Joe La Sorsa. Over a season-long six innings, Plutko allowed two earned runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts to earn his first Louisville win.

Louisville opened the game up in sixth. Iowa pulled Woodford and put Brandon Hughes on the mound. He gave up a leadoff single to Higgins then Hurtubise became the ninth and final Bats starter to get a hit. Hughes intentionally walked Francisco Urbaez to pitch to Rios, who made them pay with the bases loaded. Down 0-2 in the count, Rios blasted a double into the gap in left field and scored all three runners. Rece Hinds singled, Jack Rogers doubled to the left field wall, and that brought Rios home. Levi Jordan hit a sacrifice fly to top off a five- run inning and make the score 9-2.

La Sorsa came in for the seventh inning and gave up a run on an RBI single from Greg Allen. La Sorsa departed the game with the bases loaded and two outs but Albert Abreu came in and forced an out to end the inning.

The Cubs refused to quit, scoring two off Abreu in the eighth. Lenny Torres Jr. came in to throw and gave up a walk with the bases loaded but kept the Cubs from doing any more damage, inducing a fly out to strand the bases loaded. The Bats led 9-6 and Luis Mey (S, 3) came in to close the game in the ninth, securing the win and earning the save.

Rios led the way at the plate finishing 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. Rogers also finished 3-for-5 and had an RBI. Higgins went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jordan and Hurtubise notched an RBI off one hit.

The Bats (28-39) will continue their series with the Cubs (36-30) with game six on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. E.T. with Nick Curran on the call on Talk Radio 1080.







