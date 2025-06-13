Red Wings Unlucky on Friday the 13th

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings fell to Jacksonville in game four of their six-game set, 5-3, pushing their season-long losing streak to 10 consecutive games. 3B Brady House extended his hitting streak to an International League-leading 13 consecutive games with a single in the first, and CF Andrew Pinckney launched a 410-foot shot in the ninth for his seventh homer of the season.

1B Matt Mervis got Jacksonville on the board first in the top of the fourth. The Jumbo Shrimp first baseman led off the inning with a 389-foot shot down the right field line for his fifth of the year. Jacksonville added another run later in the inning. SS Maximo Acosta sent a one-out double into shallow right field. With two-outs, 2B Harrison Spohn singled through the right side to bring Acosta home, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

Rochester evened the score later in the bottom of the sixth. LF Darren Baker started off the inning with an infield single back to the pitcher. After two-straight outs, the Red Wings began to rally. C Drew Millas and 2B Trey Lipscomb each singled, and the inning was capped by a two-RBI single to right field from RF Nick Schnell to knot the score at two apiece.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead back immediately in the ensuing half of the seventh. DH Albert Almora Jr. kicked off the frame with a soft single to left field. After a pitching change, LF Troy Johnston sent the first pitch he saw 399 feet over the right field fence to give Jacksonville a 4-2 advantage.

Jacksonville picked up an unearned insurance run in the top of the eighth. Maximo Acosta hit a one-out double and Albert Almora Jr. was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. On a double steal in the next at-bat the ball sailed into center field, allowing Acosta to come home and score.

The Red Wings' late inning magic fell just short in the bottom of the ninth. A solo home run to left center by CF Andrew Pinckney led off the inning and cut the Jacksonville lead to two. Hits by DH Daylen Lile and Darren Baker put the tying run on first with only one out, but a double play ended the threat and left the score at 5-3, pushing the Red Wings losing streak to 10 games.

RHP Chase Solesky gave the Red Wings 5.0 innings on the mound as their starter. The Florida native allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks, while picking up two strikeouts. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. followed him with a scoreless sixth inning, and got one out in the seventh before being pulled for RHP Konnor Pilkington. Grissom Jr. finished with a line of 1.1 innings of work, allowing one earned on one hit. Pilkington finished out the seventh inning, throwing 0.2 innings with one hit, one earned run, and one strikeout. RHP Joan Adon closed out the final two innings of the game, striking out two batters while allowing only one hit and one unearned run with a pair of strikeouts.

CF Andrew Pinckney is tonight's Player of the Game. The Alabama product picked up his seventh home run of the season (second-best among Red Wings players this season), sending a 410-foot bomb to center in the ninth.

Rochester will play game five of their six-game series against Jacksonville tomorrow night at 6:45 PM. The Jumbo Shrimp will be starting RHP Freddy Tarnok on the mound, and the Red Wings will match him with RHP Cade Cavalli.







