RailRiders Continue Rebound with Fifth Straight Win

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Syracuse Mets 10-3 Friday night at PNC Field. A break-out second inning powered Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to match their season best fifth victory in a row, guaranteeing a series win against Syracuse with two games left in the set.

The RailRiders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off Mets' MLB rehabber Frankie Montas. T.J. Rumfield legged out his first career triple to plate #19 Yankees Prospect Jorbit Vivas, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the frame.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre exploded for seven runs in the second, sending ten batters to the plate. CJ Alexander and Bryan De La Cruz hit consecutive base hits to start the offense, followed by back-to-back doubles from Jose Rojas and Andrew Velazquez to give the RailRiders a 4-0 edge. After Vivas walked to put runners on the corners, #12 Yankees Prospect Everson Periera doubled home Velazquez, and Rumfield plated Vivas on a force out for a six-run advantage. With two outs, Brennan Davis launched a two-run homer to left-center to pull ahead 8-0.

Syracuse plated a run without recording a hit off JT Brubaker in the top of the fourth. Gilberto Celestino walked, advanced to second on a force out, and scored off two wild pitches to put the Mets on the board 8-1.

The Mets added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning off RailRiders' reliever Zach Messinger. #10 Mets Prospect Drew Gilbert doubled home Yonny Hernández for an 8-2 margin, and Joey Meneses doubled to pull Syracuse within five.

In the home half of the frame, #30 Yankees Prospect Jesús Rodríguez singled and crossed home off a Pereira base hit to give the RailRiders a 9-3 lead. Rodríguez extended his consecutive on-base streak to 12 games with a 3-for-5 night, raising his league-leading batting average to .354.

Vivas hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring.

Brubaker (1-0), who was making his third MLB Rehab start for the RailRiders while recovering from fractured ribs, pitched five hitless innings, allowing one run in the win. Montas (0-2) tossed 1.2 frames, surrendering eight runs on seven hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with Syracuse on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send Carlos Carrasco to face the Mets' Nolan McLean. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

33-31







International League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.