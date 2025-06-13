I-Cubs Fall Short to Louisville, 9-6
June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell just short to the Louisville Bats 9-6 as Carlos Pérez and Moises Ballesteros totaled three RBIs in the loss.
In the fifth game of the series, the Bats jumped out to an early 1-0 lead off a Edwin Rios solo shot in the top of the opening frame.
Carlos Pérez followed with his 12th homer of the season and took the only lead for Iowa 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame.
For the next five innings, Louisville took back a commanding lead as they scored eight unanswered runs as the lead was 9-2 after six.
Then, Iowa attempted to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh and eighth inning as they scored four unanswered runs off a Greg Allen single, which drove in Dixon Machado and the deficit was cut down to 9-3.
After back-to-back singles by Owen Caissie and Chase Strumpf, Darius Hill singled in Caissie for another run. Machado drove in an RBI-single as Strumpf plated another run Two at-bats later, Moises Ballesteros drew a walk as bases were loaded which cut the deficit to 9-6. Ballesteros had a three-hit day in the process.
But that was the end result as the Bats took game five of the series as Iowa still leads three games to two.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Saturday, June 14 as first pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Sounds End Slide with 6-4 Win on Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Rise Past Cubs, 9-6, Behind Rios' Five-RBI Night - Louisville Bats
- Johnston's Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to 5-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- I-Cubs Fall Short to Louisville, 9-6 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Rise Past Cubs 9-6 Behind Rios' Five-RBI Night - Louisville Bats
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-off - Indianapolis Indians
- All Too Familiar: Saints Walked-off for Seventh Time at Victory Field in 7-6 Loss in 11 - St. Paul Saints
- Payton Henry Walks-off WooSox as 'Pigs' Magic Number Trimmed to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Walks-off Charlotte for Second Straight Night with 6-5 Win - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Unlucky on Friday the 13th - Rochester Red Wings
- Payton Henry Walks-Off WooSox as 'Pigs Magic Number Trimmed to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chasers Top Mud Hens 2-0 in Fourth Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Three-Run Bottom of the Ninth Propels Team to 6-5 Win over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Winning Streak Snapped For Tides Friday - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Falter in 10-3 Loss to RailRiders on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Continue Rebound with Fifth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Taylor Tosses Complete Game as Memphis Sweeps Friday at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Back-And-Forth Affair Friday in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Hicklen Doubles in Rainy Five-Inning Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 2025 Chasers in the Community: January to May - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Twins First-Rounder Aaron Sabato Sent to Saints from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debut - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.