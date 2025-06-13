I-Cubs Fall Short to Louisville, 9-6

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell just short to the Louisville Bats 9-6 as Carlos Pérez and Moises Ballesteros totaled three RBIs in the loss.

In the fifth game of the series, the Bats jumped out to an early 1-0 lead off a Edwin Rios solo shot in the top of the opening frame.

Carlos Pérez followed with his 12th homer of the season and took the only lead for Iowa 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame.

For the next five innings, Louisville took back a commanding lead as they scored eight unanswered runs as the lead was 9-2 after six.

Then, Iowa attempted to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh and eighth inning as they scored four unanswered runs off a Greg Allen single, which drove in Dixon Machado and the deficit was cut down to 9-3.

After back-to-back singles by Owen Caissie and Chase Strumpf, Darius Hill singled in Caissie for another run. Machado drove in an RBI-single as Strumpf plated another run Two at-bats later, Moises Ballesteros drew a walk as bases were loaded which cut the deficit to 9-6. Ballesteros had a three-hit day in the process.

But that was the end result as the Bats took game five of the series as Iowa still leads three games to two.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Saturday, June 14 as first pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m. CT.

