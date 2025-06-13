Taylor Tosses Complete Game as Memphis Sweeps Friday at Gwinnett

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds swept games three and four of a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) by 8-3 and 8-1 final scores on Friday night at Coolray Field.

Memphis and Gwinnett continued Thursday night's suspended game to begin the action on Friday. The Redbirds began play with a 6-2 lead and immediately added to it. First baseman Andy Yerzy singled in the top of the fifth to add to the Memphis lead.

Yerzy finished the game 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles. Shortstop Cesar Prieto smacked his sixth home run of the season in a 2-for-5 game one. The left-handed hitter added three RBIs. Designated hitter Matt Koperniak reached base five times with a 2-for-2, three-walk effort.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out five in 3.0 innings pitched before Thursday's game was suspended. Leonardo Taveras (1-1) earned his first career Triple-A win with 3.0 innings of one-run, two-hit relief.

The Memphis offense jumped out early in game two with three first-inning runs and another tally in the second. Designated hitter Jordan Walker continued his MLB Rehab Assignment with a 3-for-4, three-RBI game two. Shortstop Thomas Saggese went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while first baseman Luken Baker and left fielder Mike Antico added an RBI.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (4-1) earned his first professional complete game in the game two victory. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on five hits, walked none and struck out two. The complete game is the Redbirds first since Michael McGreevy tossed 7.0 innings in game two of a doubleheader on September 5, 2024, against the Omaha Storm Chasers at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

