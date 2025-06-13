Back-And-Forth Affair Friday in Buffalo
June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped a well-fought, back-and-forth style game Friday night in Buffalo, 6-5. It was a tall order this evening against rehabbing legend Max Scherzer.
Buffalo's Joey Loperfido singled home the game's first run in the 1st inning. Then in the top of the 2nd, C.J. Kayfus deposited a Scherzer fastball over the right-center field wall to tie the game, 1-1.
Loperfido gave the Bisons the lead back with a 3rd inning RBI double, before Kayfus again tied the game with a sac fly in the 4th.
The teams traded solo home runs in the 7th. Kyle Datres gave Columbus a brief lead with his second long ball of the year, but Buffalo's Phil Clarke even the score in the bottom half of the frame.
Kody Huff's RBI single in the 8th inning finally tilted the game in the Clippers' direction. The Clippers added a seemingly big insurance run in the 9th when Yordys Valdes tripled and later scored on a passed ball, making it 5-3 in favor of the good guys.
Unfortunately, the lead disappeared in the bottom of the 9th as the Bisons rallied for three runs to walk it off.
Columbus starter Austin Peterson was impressive in his first career Triple-A outing, allowing two runs over 5.0 innings with a pair of punchouts. Franco Aleman (0-2) suffered the loss.
The series in Buffalo continues Saturday. The Clippers will return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
